Browns Hire National Scout From Dolphins

The Cleveland Browns have found their new national scout, which will come over from the Miami Dolphins.

Cleveland Browns have reached down south to find their next national scout. Coming from the Miami Dolphins will be Chris Buford, who receives a promotion with the Browns. This was first reported by Pete Thamel, of ESPN.

Buford was previously a Southwest area scout for the Dolphins. Back in 2012, Buford completed his Master’s Degree in sports management at Baylor. Buford played football at Baylor along with Phil Taylor, where they were both captains. Taylor is a name that Browns’ fans may remember, he was a first-round pick by the Browns in 2011.

This move comes after former Browns national scout, Charles Walls, was hired by the Philadelphia Eagles. That move happened a week ago, so the team wasted no time finding the next top scout for the team.

The job at Miami was Buford’s first job in the NFL. Buford was All-Academic Big 12 while at Baylor, so it’s not hard to see the smarts he could potentially bring to the scouting department. Buford will lead the college scouting department from a national level for the Browns.

Cleveland continues to fill out open spots in the franchise. This is just the latest move on that front.

