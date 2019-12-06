Browns
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Browns Injury Report Out, Robert Jackson Out, Eric Murray Doubtful, Many Questionable

BrandonLittle


The Cleveland Browns released their Friday injury report with quite a few players listed. After a week full of practice, this gives a pretty good idea of who will be out there come game time on Sunday at 1 PM against the Cincinnati Bengals.

For Cleveland cornerback Robert Jackson will be out. The backup corner had a tackle last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a special team option of a player to this point. Saftey Eric Murray is listed as doubtful and likely will miss the matchup against Cincinnati. The safety position has been hampered for the Browns and it continues, somewhat.

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens did say that Damarious Randall will be back in the lineup and has done what he’s needed to, to get back out there for the Cleveland Browns defense. The soon to be free agent has had a year full of downs, that won’t help him come free agency, as it was a different story last season.

Questionable for the Browns are Demetrius Harris, JC Tretter, Chris Hubbard and Oliver Vernon. If Harris is unable to go, it would only make sense that TE David Njoku is activated and back out there for the Browns, returning from injured reserve. With the history of toughness that JC Tretter brings to the table, he will be a go on Sunday surely. Oliver Vernon played last week through a little pain and practiced this week, should be ready to go Sunday as well. Right tackle Chris Hubbard is up in the air for the Cleveland Browns. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Odell Beckham Clarifies Statement That Shouldn't Require Clarification

Pete Smith
0

Friday morning, Odell Beckham tweeted that he wasn't unhappy in Cleveland, that he never said he was. This came on the heels of Beckham saying Thursday there's nowhere else he'd rather be, which still had people suggesting he was vague about his future with the Cleveland Browns.

Browns Must Maximize Beckham in Final 4 Games

Pete Smith
0

A major reason for the Cleveland Browns struggles in 2019 has been their inability to maximize Odell Beckham. With four games remaining that should be a primary focus.

Cleveland Browns Keys to Victory Over The Cincinnati Bengals

BrandonLittle
0

A look at what the Cleveland Browns need to do to become victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals

Odell Beckham Isn't the One Being Vague

Pete Smith
0

Despite saying he wouldn't rather be anyone else, Cleveland Browns wide receiver is being accused of vague based on comments he made during his media availability on Thursday. While there is a side that is vague, it's not Beckham.

Browns Offensive Line: How Did They Get Here?

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns offensive line has been a major source of discussion because it's had a huge impact on the fortunes of the 2019 season. How the Browns got here and where this thing is going are the two questions that are natural, given the results this year compared to a better product last season

Where Are We Now With the Browns Coaching Staff?

Pete Smith
2 1

With their playoff hopes effectively dashed in the loss in Pittsburgh, it seems like a good time to take stock of where Cleveland Browns are. That is largely focused on the fate of the coaching staff and what should happen to them after the season.

Chris Smith's Ending in Cleveland Not a Happy One, But the Browns Aren't the Bad Guy

Pete Smith
0

Releasing defensive end Chris Smith was not a popular move by the Cleveland Browns because of the tragic circumstances involved the mother of his infant child. The Browns may appear heartless, but they aren't the bad guys in this situation.

Browns sign DT Justin Zimmer, Make Chris Smith Release Official, Add One to Practice Squad

Pete Smith
2 1

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer from the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, made the release of defensive end Chris Smith and added defensive end Trevon Young to the team's practice squad.

Browns Get Good News: Greg Robinson Cleared, Olivier Vernon Practicing Among Other Tidbits

Pete Smith
0

Back on the practice field Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns were able to provide good news on the status of a number of players dealing with injuries. Tackle Greg Robinson cleared concussion protocol and was practicing. Defensive End Olivier Vernon was able to practice. Safety Eric Murray was a surprise in that he was able to practice.

Dorsey Made the Right Move Trading Kevin Zeitler for Olivier Vernon

Pete Smith
0

Despite the short term struggles that resulted in moving Kevin Zeitler to the New York Giants for Olivier Vernon, the Cleveland Browns made the right move, acquiring an excellent edge rusher to play opposite Myles Garrett. That move isn't why the Browns have had issues along the offensive line this season.