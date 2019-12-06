Browns Injury Report Out, Robert Jackson Out, Eric Murray Doubtful, Many Questionable



The Cleveland Browns released their Friday injury report with quite a few players listed. After a week full of practice, this gives a pretty good idea of who will be out there come game time on Sunday at 1 PM against the Cincinnati Bengals.

For Cleveland cornerback Robert Jackson will be out. The backup corner had a tackle last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a special team option of a player to this point. Saftey Eric Murray is listed as doubtful and likely will miss the matchup against Cincinnati. The safety position has been hampered for the Browns and it continues, somewhat.

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens did say that Damarious Randall will be back in the lineup and has done what he’s needed to, to get back out there for the Cleveland Browns defense. The soon to be free agent has had a year full of downs, that won’t help him come free agency, as it was a different story last season.

Questionable for the Browns are Demetrius Harris, JC Tretter, Chris Hubbard and Oliver Vernon. If Harris is unable to go, it would only make sense that TE David Njoku is activated and back out there for the Browns, returning from injured reserve. With the history of toughness that JC Tretter brings to the table, he will be a go on Sunday surely. Oliver Vernon played last week through a little pain and practiced this week, should be ready to go Sunday as well. Right tackle Chris Hubbard is up in the air for the Cleveland Browns.