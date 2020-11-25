SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Browns Practice Down 8 Players Out of Caution, 2 For Illness, 4 With Injuries on Wednesday

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns took the practice field without eight players, who were sent home out of precaution. Not classified as close contacts, the Browns didn't want to take any chances and expect to have back on Thursday.

The eight players include linebackers Mack Wilson, Malcolm Smith, Jacob Phillips and Elijah Lee, corners Tavierre Thomas and Robrert Jackson, wide receiver Taywan Taylor and running back Dontrell Hilliard. Sione Takitaki was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and the rest of the players are either in his position group or contribute on special teams.

That's not including offensive tackle Jedrick Wills and safety Jovante Moffatt, who were ill on Wednesday.

Larry Ogunjobi was at home as well as he recovers from an ankle injury. Head coach Kevin Stefaski said he was expected back on Thursday.

Stefanski labeled free safeties Sheldrick Redwne (knee) and Andrew Sendejo (groin) as day to day, but neither practiced on Wednesday. Corner Denzel Ward has been called week to week.

Strong safety Ronnie Harrison did practice in a limited capacity as he deals with a bone bruise suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles. Offensive linemen Jack Conklin, J.C. Tretter and Wyatt Teller continue to be limited carrying over from last week.

On the plus side, it appears that Sheldon Richardson and Joel Bitonio are no longer on the injury report. Either that or the team simply ran out of room to list them.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have their own issues. Mike Glennon has been announced as the team's quarterback this week as Gardner Minshew still recovers from a thumb injury.

Wide receivers D.J. Chark Jr. and Chris Conley were held out of practice on Wednesday and rookie Laviska Shenault Jr. was limited.

Left tackle Cam Robinson did not practice due to an illness. Tight end Tyler Eifert was limited has he comes back from a concussion. That's on top of the fact left guard Andeew Norwell was ruled out with an injury for this week at least.

That's just on the offensive side of the ball.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns vs Philadelphia Eagles -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns host the Philadelphia Eagles in their week eleven matchup. Live updates and commentary throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Browns Place Sione Takitaki on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Linebacker Sione Takitaki was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Wednesday, which could rule him out for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and perhaps the Tennessee Titans.

Pete Smith

Olivier Vernon AFC Defensive Player Of The Week, Browns Made Correct Move

Olivier Vernon had a great game against the Philadelphia Eagles landing him the AFC Defensive player of the week.

BrandonLittle

Options For Browns Approaching Nick Chubb's Future

Amid discussion about how the Cleveland Browns should approach Nick Chubb for a potential contract extension, there are multiple approaches the team can take and they have larger ramifications than simply keeping Chubb or not.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Browns Dealing With Injuries, COVID-19 Issues Amid Thanksgiving Holiday

The Cleveland Browns are juggling some injury and COVID-19 related issues as they prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Head coach Kevin Stefanski provided some details in his press availability.

Pete Smith

Jaguars Will Go With Mike Glennon Against Browns

The Jacksonville Jaguars are opting to go with Mike Glennon as their quarterback against the Cleveland Browns over rookie Jake Luton.

Pete Smith

Browns Place Joe Jackson on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns placed defensive end Joe Jackson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Have Some Business To Take Care Of For A Wildcard Bid

The Cleveland Browns are 7-3 and everything they want to accomplish this season remains ahead of them, though it could get tricky.

BrandonLittle

Browns Denzel Ward Expected To Miss Time With Calf Strain

According to a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Cleveland Browns corner Denzel Ward suffered a calf strain and will miss a few weeks.

Pete Smith

Denzel Ward Getting MRI On Calf

Monday, it was announced that corner Denzel Ward would undergo an MRI on his calf.

Pete Smith