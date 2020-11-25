Browns Practice Down 8 Players Out of Caution, 2 For Illness, 4 With Injuries on Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns took the practice field without eight players, who were sent home out of precaution. Not classified as close contacts, the Browns didn't want to take any chances and expect to have back on Thursday.

The eight players include linebackers Mack Wilson, Malcolm Smith, Jacob Phillips and Elijah Lee, corners Tavierre Thomas and Robrert Jackson, wide receiver Taywan Taylor and running back Dontrell Hilliard. Sione Takitaki was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and the rest of the players are either in his position group or contribute on special teams.

That's not including offensive tackle Jedrick Wills and safety Jovante Moffatt, who were ill on Wednesday.

Larry Ogunjobi was at home as well as he recovers from an ankle injury. Head coach Kevin Stefaski said he was expected back on Thursday.

Stefanski labeled free safeties Sheldrick Redwne (knee) and Andrew Sendejo (groin) as day to day, but neither practiced on Wednesday. Corner Denzel Ward has been called week to week.

Strong safety Ronnie Harrison did practice in a limited capacity as he deals with a bone bruise suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles. Offensive linemen Jack Conklin, J.C. Tretter and Wyatt Teller continue to be limited carrying over from last week.

On the plus side, it appears that Sheldon Richardson and Joel Bitonio are no longer on the injury report. Either that or the team simply ran out of room to list them.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have their own issues. Mike Glennon has been announced as the team's quarterback this week as Gardner Minshew still recovers from a thumb injury.

Wide receivers D.J. Chark Jr. and Chris Conley were held out of practice on Wednesday and rookie Laviska Shenault Jr. was limited.

Left tackle Cam Robinson did not practice due to an illness. Tight end Tyler Eifert was limited has he comes back from a concussion. That's on top of the fact left guard Andeew Norwell was ruled out with an injury for this week at least.

That's just on the offensive side of the ball.