Browns JC Tretter elected to second term as NFLPA President

JC Tretter will serve a second term as the NFL Players Association President. Tretter was unanimously chosen as the president once again. Tretter was chosen as a president originally in 2020.

Tretter took over for Eric Winston, whom couldn’t be re-elected after not playing in 2019. Tretter has been well spoken on stances from COVID-19 to player equality.

Tretter remains an important part of the Browns roster and offensive line. An Ironman at the position, the NFLPA President doesn’t miss time often. Here’s to another term for Tretter as the president.

