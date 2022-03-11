Skip to main content

Browns JC Tretter elected to second term as NFLPA President

Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter will serve a second term as the NFLPA President.

JC Tretter will serve a second term as the NFL Players Association President. Tretter was unanimously chosen as the president once again. Tretter was chosen as a president originally in 2020.

Tretter took over for Eric Winston, whom couldn’t be re-elected after not playing in 2019. Tretter has been well spoken on stances from COVID-19 to player equality.

Tretter remains an important part of the Browns roster and offensive line. An Ironman at the position, the NFLPA President doesn’t miss time often. Here’s to another term for Tretter as the president.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

