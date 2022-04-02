Skip to main content

Browns Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Hosting Football Camp in Ghana

Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is spending some of his off-season in an interesting way.

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is staying busy during the NFL offseason. Owusu-Koramoah is running a football camp in Ghana for the youth.

The Browns linebacker was born in Virginia, but his dad was born in Africa. So, it makes plenty of sense for Ghana to be a place to give back to.

This comes as another example of what Browns’ players continue to do in the community and beyond. Myles Garrett has became a staple with doing things in the community, as has Baker Mayfield and many others. Before Jarvis Landry was cut, he was another that went out of his way a ton.

Owusu-Koramhoah is heading into his second season in the NFL and as a rookie— he showed potential to be a star player down the road. It’s fair to expect him to be the Browns best linebacker with a year under his belt. At times last season he already was.

You will see in the video below, from Ghana, that each participant was provided with a dri-fit Browns shirt to train in. Ghana is a country that is not as privileged as some. Those who participated will likely remember it for a lifetime.

