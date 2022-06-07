Browns Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to Head to Ghana With Other NFL Players

Cleveland Browns linebacker is one of multiple players that comes from the continent of Africa. The NFL is putting an emphasis on getting involved in Africa, which will give Browns’ linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah a chance to lend his time over there.

The second-year linebacker has recently been back over to Ghana, soon he will be back helping to run some camps for the youth over there. The NFL is pointing a point of emphasis on attracting new talent from over there.

The NFL will host its first official events to take place in Africa beginning June 21 in Ghana. The week of activities - NFL Africa: The Touchdown - includes a talent identification camp, a fan event and a flag football clinic, and underscores the NFL's commitment to develop more ways to serve its growing fan base across the continent. With more than 100 players of African descent (born in Africa or first generation born in the U.S.), the League will highlight the contributions of its African players, introduce the sport to the next generation of fans and look to activate in other African countries in the future. Current NFL players will take part on-site including Seattle Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu (Nigeria), Houston Texans Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (Nigeria),and Indianapolis Colts Kwity Paye (Liberia), as well as NFL Legends Mathias Kiwanuka (Uganda), Roman Oben (Cameroon), and Osi Umenyiora (Nigeria). As the League looks to further identify and develop more talent in Africa, the NFL will host its first NFL Africa Camp, featuring 40 players from across Africa. The camp will take place on June 21 and 22 with players that were selected after participating in regional camps led by Osi Umenyiora, NFL Legend and two-time Super Bowl winning defensive end with the New York Giants.

Multiple players will be joining Owusu-Koramoah from around the league. The NFL is continuing to build their global brand, this is just another example of that.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.