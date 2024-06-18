Browns' Key Free-Agent Signing Makes Bold Claim About Team's Super Bowl Chances
The Cleveland Browns knew heading into the offseason that they would need to address their backfield thanks to Nick Chubb's devastating injury.
While the Browns weren't in on any of the very top running backs like Saquon Barkley or Derrick Henry, they did manage to sign D'Onta Foreman, who will share carries with Jerome Ford.
The well-traveled Foreman is now on his fifth NFL team, and he recently explained why he made Cleveland his choice in free agency.
“I’m getting older in my career so I’m just trying to get that Super Bowl,” Foreman said, via Irie Harris of Cleveland.com. “I want to be able to say I checked all my boxes and did it the way I wanted to do it.”
The Browns won 11 games last season, but fell to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.
If quarterback Deshaun Watson is able to stay healthy for a full 17-game campaign and can at least resemble his old Houston Texans self, Cleveland may very well have a legitimate chance of contending for a Super Bowl. Especially with a defense that ranked No. 1 in the NFL in 2023.
"I'm just thankful. I'm happy to be here," added Foreman.
Foreman spent the 2023 campaign with the Chicago Bears, rushing for 425 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 3.9 yards per carry.
The 28-year-old was originally selected by the Texans in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has also played for the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers.
Foreman's best season to date came with the Panthers in 2022, when he racked up 914 yards and five scores on the ground, logging 4.5 yards per attempt.
The University of Texas product will surely have a prominent role in Cleveland's rushing attack with Chubb sidelined for the foreseeable future.