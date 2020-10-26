SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Browns KhaDarel Hodge Coming Off IR This Week

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns head coach came out and confirmed the news that Odell Beckham had suffered a torn ACL, ending his 2020 season, but he also noted that the team would be getting wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge back from injured reserve this week.

Hodge had suffered a hamstring injury in pregame warmups against the Dallas Cowboys, forcing him to not only miss that game, but was placed on injured reserve, forcing him to miss a total of four games.

His largest impact will come on special teams where he's been an effective coverage player, but it seemed like the Browns missed his contributions to their offense as well. Hodge was claimed off of waivers by ex-GM John Dorsey to help on special teams, but with the idea that he might have some upside as a receiver.

This year, Hodge was functioning as the team's third receiver early on in the year because of his size and speed at the position. And other than Odell Beckham, he was one of very few options that was able to stretch the field. With Beckham now out for the year, he might need to contribute more on offense, but his ability to stretch the field will continue to be valuable.

One of the issues the Browns have faced at times has been their spacing. Particularly when Beckham, who was dealing with turf toe, wasn't going deep, it enabled the defense to play incredibly tight to the line of scrimmage. Even if they had help dedicated to prevent Beckham from beating them, the rest of the defense was pressed up, which shrunk down the field considerably.

The loss of Beckham is huge and the Browns were eagerly anticipating the return of Hodge with Beckham in the lineup. Now, with Beckham out the rest of the season, Hodge might be asked to do more for this offense.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns travel on the road to face AFC North division rival Cincinnati Bengals for week seven. Check for live updates throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Your tale of the tape for part two of the battle of Ohio. How to watch the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

BrandonLittle

Browns Odell Beckham Taken to Locker Room, Ruled Out

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has gone to the locker room after appearing to injure his knee early in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pete Smith

Unsung Heroes Key to Browns Offensive Surge Against Bengals

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals due to major contributions from unsung heroes on offense, some having to step in for injuries and making the most of the opportunity.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Browns Odell Beckham Has Torn ACL

As first reported by Josina Anderson, but confirmed by the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Odell Beckham has confirmed that he suffered a torn ACL after having an MRI on his knee, suffering the injury against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pete Smith

Slippery Slope: If Mayfield Is Better Without Beckham, He's Not Browns Only Issue

In largely coincidental circumstances, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield played lights out against the Cincinnati Bengals after Odell Beckham went out with a knee injury, which has caused some to ask if Mayfield is better without Beckham.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield Proves He Still Can Be Browns Franchise Quarterback

With pressure and pain mounting after a poor performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns quarterback needed to play well against the Cincinnati Bengals and ended up being the driving force in their victory.

Pete Smith

Bad News Could Be Looming On Odell Beckham Jr. Injury, Tells Baker Mayfield to ‘Go Be Great’

Bad News Could Be Looming On Odell Beckham Jr. Injury, Tells Baker Mayfield to ‘Go Be Great’

BrandonLittle

Browns Gameday Uniforms Reminiscent of Kardiac Kids

The Cleveland Browns uniform combinations worn versus the Cincinnati Bengals are reminiscent of the Kardiac Kids, who recently celebrated their 40th anniversary.

Shawn Stevenson

Austin Hooper Out Sunday With Appendicitis, Will Have Surgery

Cleveland Browns tight end has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will miss Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals to have an appendectomy. The timetable for his return is unclear.

Pete Smith