Browns Foiled in Third Attempt to Claim Takkarist McKinley, This Time By Raiders

The Cleveland Browns interest in former Atlanta Falcons pass rusher Takkarist McKinley has not waned, despite failing a pair of physicals with the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers, as they once again tried to claim the edge defender only to fall short to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The difference came down to the results of the games yesterday. The Browns defeated the Philadelphia Eagles improving their record to 7-3 while the Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, dropping to 6-4.

There's no evidence that the Raiders lost the game intentionally at the end, knowing they could win, but wanted to ensure their waiver claim would go through to stifle the Browns.

McKinley was failed on both physicals due to a groin injury he suffered while a member of the Falcons. If the Raiders decide to fail him, they could simply waive him and the Browns would get one more shot to get him.

The Browns have not lost out on three waiver claim attempts for McKinley after they had discussed the possibility of trading for the pass rusher on the last year of his rookie deal.

Joe Jackson, the fourth defensive end on the active roster, seems to be hanging in the balance. Despite being without Myles Garrett against the Eagles, Jackson was inactive and the Browns promoted defensive end Cameron Malveaux from the practice squad to play in the game.

Garrett will once again be out against the Jacksonville Jaguars, so Jackson will have another opportunity to at least be active in the game to potentially prove something in the game that he hasn't seemingly done in practice.