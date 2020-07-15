As much as everyone wants to talk about what Myles Garrett has to do to live up to a five-year extension worth reportedly $125 million once he actually signs it, he's not scheduled to make that money until 2022.

The initial reporting wasn't entirely clear, but the five-year deal would be added onto the existing rookie deal he already has including the fifth-year option. Garrett is scheduled to make $9.676 million in 2020 and $15.184 million in 2021. Certainly not chump change, Garrett holds the temporary title of being the highest paid defensive player in the league, but he'll be the sixth highest paid player on the Browns in 2020.

1. Jarvis Landry - $14.55 million

2. Odell Beckham - $14.25 million

3. Sheldon Richardson - $13.666 million

4. Olivier Vernon - $11 million (could be as much as $13 million)

5. J.C. Tretter - $9.975 million

6. Myles Garrett - $9.676 million

2021 is where Garrett moves up to the top of the roster in terms of salaries.

1. Odell Beckham - $15.75 million

2. Myles Garrett - $15.184 million

3. Jarvis Landry - $14.8 million

4. Sheldon Richardson - $13.666 million

5. Jack Conklin - $13 million

By the time Garrett actually gets to the money he's agreed to in this extension, he almost certainly won't be the highest paid defensive player in the league. One of the intentional benefits of getting this deal done now is it was done before the Los Angeles Chargers and Joey Bosa.

Bosa is a year older than Garrett and is on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal this year. There's no deal in place at this point and unless one gets done, the Chargers will be in the position the Browns wanted to avoid. Entering 2021 with an unsettled situation with their stud pass rusher and having to figure that out before they can do anything else.

The Chargers are more financially constrained than the Browns are, so it may not be that big of a hurdle for them to clear. Bosa may be the only deal the Chargers need to get done next year. The Browns, meanwhile, are set up to have around $77.2 based entirely on what they can rollover into next year, so they can continue to be aggressive adding talent. With Garrett extended, it becomes a positive and a recruiting pitch for free agents.

Bosa will almost certainly make sure he gets at least one more penny than Garrett did to make sure holds the title of highest paid defensive player. Garrett's certainly not hurting, but the timing favors the Browns and how they intend to make a push for the Super Bowl.

The salary cap will change dramatically between 2020 and 2022 even if there's a freeze a drop this coming season. When the league does finally operate at full capacity with fans in the stands, the collective bargaining agreement should see the salary cap sky rocket because of increased revenue from broadcasting deals.

$25 million annually is a big number, but it will seem less impactful by the time the Browns are actually paying it. More than likely, the deal will feel pretty team friendly by 2024.

The deal is great for the Browns. Garrett will be paid handsomely. It allows the Browns the freedom to head into 2021 looking to add what could be the final pieces to a championship puzzle.