Browns' Myles Garrett Reveals Surprising Pick For NFL's Best Player
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett may very well be the best defensive player in football, and he has the hardware to prove it.
The superstar pass rusher won Defensive Player of the Year last season, so if we should value anyone's opinion on the top players in the league, we should value Garrett's.
Right now, most people would probably say that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the best player in the NFL. After all, he has won three Super Bowls in the last five years and has participated in four of them. He has also notched a pair of MVP awards.
Don't tell that to Garrett, who shunned Mahomes in favor of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.
Garrett lauded McCaffrey's versatility out of the backfield and noted how easily the star halfback breaks tackles, saying that the Browns "really couldn't stop the guy" when they faced him last season.
Funny enough, Cleveland's defense actually did a pretty fine job of containing McCaffrey in its Week 6 meeting with the 49ers in 2023, holding him to 43 rushing yards (3.91 yards per carry) and three catches for nine yards. He did punch in a receiving touchdown, but it wasn't nearly enough production in what ended up being a 19-17 Browns win.
Garrett called McCaffrey a "Renaissance man" for his ability to do a little bit of everything on the gridiron.
McCaffrey led the league with 1,459 rushing yards to go along with 14 touchdowns on the ground last season. He also averaged a robust 5.4 yards per attempt while hauling in 67 receptions for 564 yards and seven scores.
The 28-year-old won Offensive Player of the Year and finished third in MVP voting for his efforts.
Garrett and McCaffrey entered the NFL the same year in 2017. Cleveland selected Garrett No. 1 overall, and McCaffrey went to the Carolina Panthers with the eighth pick.
Both players have established themselves among the very best at their respective positions, so McCaffrey getting this type of praise from Garrett should be seen as one heck of a compliment.
Garrett and the Browns won't see McCaffrey's 49ers during the regular season this time around, but who knows? Maybe they will face each other in February.