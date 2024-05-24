Browns Digest

Browns OTAs Day Three: Watson Throwing Again And Corners Making Plays

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their first session of OTAs on Thursday. Here is a look back at day three.

Cole McDaniel

Dec 17, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) celebrates a forced fourth down against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) celebrates a forced fourth down against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cleveland Browns were back on the practice fields in Berea on Thursday for the third day of OTAs. This was the final practice of the first session.

Deshaun Watson threw on Tuesday but then rested his arm on Wednesday. Due to the fact that he is scheduled to only throw every other day as he returns from his shoulder injury, he was back to throwing on Thursday.

In addition to seeing clips of Watson from the Browns' social media team, we got numerous glimpses of the cornerbacks making plays.

Here are the clips from day three.

Cedric Tillman makes a one-handed catch along the sideline.

Denzel Ward tracks back to jump in front of rookie tight end Treyton Welch and intercepts Tyler Huntley.

Cornerback Justin Hardee breaks up a Huntley pass intended for tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden in the back corner of the end zone.

Michael Woods II attempts to haul in a pass and turn upfield, but corner Greg Newsome II knocks the ball away for an incompletion.

Deshaun Watson hits wide receiver David Bell in stride during the final passing drills of this session.

Here is the gallery of pictures posted by the Browns from day three as well.

With the first session of OTAs wrapped up for the Browns, they will get to take a break for the long holiday weekend. The staff and players will return to Berea on Tuesday, following Memorial Day. That will be day one of the second session, which will run from May 28-30.

With OTAs being voluntary, there may be a chance that several faces not seen this week may show up next week. We will find out who will be in attendance for session two soon enough.

Published
Cole McDaniel

COLE MCDANIEL

Cole McDaniel is a contributor to both Browns Digest and Cavs Insider. He is the Vice President of Operations for Kee on Sports, most notably serving as lead NFL Draft analyst and the play-by-play voice for high school football. He can also be heard on numerous Baldwin Wallace University athletics broadcasts and has served as Cleveland SC's color commentator since 2019. Cole is a 2019 graduate of Baldwin Wallace where he also played soccer. 