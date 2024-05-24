Browns OTAs Day Three: Watson Throwing Again And Corners Making Plays
The Cleveland Browns were back on the practice fields in Berea on Thursday for the third day of OTAs. This was the final practice of the first session.
Deshaun Watson threw on Tuesday but then rested his arm on Wednesday. Due to the fact that he is scheduled to only throw every other day as he returns from his shoulder injury, he was back to throwing on Thursday.
In addition to seeing clips of Watson from the Browns' social media team, we got numerous glimpses of the cornerbacks making plays.
Here are the clips from day three.
Cedric Tillman makes a one-handed catch along the sideline.
Denzel Ward tracks back to jump in front of rookie tight end Treyton Welch and intercepts Tyler Huntley.
Cornerback Justin Hardee breaks up a Huntley pass intended for tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden in the back corner of the end zone.
Michael Woods II attempts to haul in a pass and turn upfield, but corner Greg Newsome II knocks the ball away for an incompletion.
Deshaun Watson hits wide receiver David Bell in stride during the final passing drills of this session.
Here is the gallery of pictures posted by the Browns from day three as well.
With the first session of OTAs wrapped up for the Browns, they will get to take a break for the long holiday weekend. The staff and players will return to Berea on Tuesday, following Memorial Day. That will be day one of the second session, which will run from May 28-30.
With OTAs being voluntary, there may be a chance that several faces not seen this week may show up next week. We will find out who will be in attendance for session two soon enough.