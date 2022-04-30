Cleveland Browns Select CB Martin Emerson from Mississippi State 68th Overall

The Cleveland Browns selected cornerback Martin Emerson from Mississippi State with the first pick of their draft, 68th overall.

With their first pick, which is occurring 68th overall in the third round, the Cleveland Browns are selecting cornerback Martin Emerson from Mississippi State.

After moving back 24 spots from the 44th pick, Emerson offers good size at 6'2" 201 lbs. A physical, zone corner, Emerson knows how to jam the line of scrimmage. He offers good ball skills at the position as well.

Emerson is 21 years old, which is right where the Browns want to be with their picks. He's a 4.5 speed player, having tested in that range both at the NFL Scouting Combine and his Pro Day. His agility was impressive and he put up 17 reps on the bench press.

This past season, Emerson recorded 46 solo tackles and broke up three passes in his final season. He only has one career interception, but he broke up 11 passes as a sophomore.

Emerson doesn't fit the mold most of the other Browns corners do. Given that the Browns have Denzel Ward fresh off of a contract extension and love what they've seen from Greg Newsome after his rookie year, it wouldn't be a surprise if Emerson is being prepared to play in the slot. Troy Hill is on the final year of his deal, so Emerson could be preparing to take his spot for 2023.

Emerson might profile as a safety too. He plays corner like a safety in some respects. He's most effective playing with his eyes in position to see the football, he's got size and physicality to do it. The Browns could potentially also take a look at him in that role as they like safeties who can cover like corners.

Still, at first blush, he stands out as a slot corner and depth.