    December 16, 2021
    Browns Place S Ronnie Harrison on COVID-19 List

    COVID-19 list expand for the Cleveland Browns as another starting safety has been added to the list.
    COVID-19 is continuing to rip through the Cleveland Browns, as well as many other teams around the NFL. Thursday afternoon the Browns added another starter to the COVID-19 list.

    Ronnie Harrison missed last week against the Baltimore Ravens and was slated to potentially return against the Las Vegas Raiders. Harrison has now been placed on the COVID-19 list with a positive test, so he will miss the Raiders game.

    Cleveland is already missing John Johnson III who is on the COVID-19 list, so the team is down both of their starting safeties. Rookie Grant Delpit will fill in and get a ton of snaps. Delpit played well and recorded 11 tackles against the Ravens.

    With positive tests continuing to come about this may not be the last we hear of for Cleveland. In total, the Browns now have over 20 individuals who have been noted as having COVID-19.

    The league has said there is no plans to change Saturday’s game against the Raiders, so the team will have to operate with a bunch of call-ups from the practice squad. Saturday will be an almighty test to the Browns depth as a whole.

    Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison (33) celebrates against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    Browns Place S Ronnie Harrison on COVID-19 List

