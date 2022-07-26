Skip to main content

Browns Place Jack Conklin, Denzel Ward on PUP List to Start Training Camp

As the Cleveland Browns prepare to take the practice field a as full team for the first time on Wednesday, the team made several roster moves, putting designations on players for various medical concerns.
The Cleveland Browns will take the field as a full team for the first time on Wednesday. Tuesday, they made a handful of moves in preparation including placing both offensive tackle Jack Conklin and corner Denzel Ward on the Physically Unable to Perform List. Additionally, the Browns also placed linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and defensive tackle Sheldon Day on the Non-Football Injury List as well as wide receiver Javon Mims on the active/non-football illness list.

It's no surprise to see Conklin on this list. He's still recovering from the knee injury that ended his season last year. The Browns have been pleased with his convalescence to this point, but the hope is he is ready for the start of the season. His contract was restructured to include bonuses for games played.

There were estimations initially that Conklin might be that he could be miss as much as half the season. Given that Conklin agreed to the restructured deal, he had to be feel reasonably confident he'd be available for enough games to make it worth his while.

Ward suffered a foot injury in training camp. The details were never fully revealed, but he has been in a walking boot. The Browns are not likely in any hurry to rush Ward back onto the practice field as they have plenty of defensive backs who could use the work in his absence, including A.J. Green and third-round pick M.J. Emerson.

Walker is on the NFI list with a groin, Day with a back injury. Potentially suffered in training, these injuries occurred outside of the team's purview.

While the Browns would like to have Walker and Day on the field, this will open up opportunities for younger players to prove themselves. Jacob Phillips will likely receive the bulk of the reps in Walker's absence. Day being out could mean more time for fourth-round rookie Perrion Winfrey to develop.

Mims being out with an illness is a reminder that the NFL has eliminated COVID-19 protocols. That doesn't mean that Mims has COVID-19, but if he did, it would go under this designation.

