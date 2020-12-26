Browns Place B.J. Goodson on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Activate Jedrick Wills, Promote Javon Patterson

Saturday, the Cleveland Browns placed linebacker B.J. Goodson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, activated tackle Jedrick Wills and promoted interior lineman Javon Patterson from the practice squad for the game against the New York Jets practice squad.

The Cleveland Browns have placed linebacker B.J. Goodson on the Reserve/COVID list, activated left tackle Jedrick Wills from it and promoted offensive lineman Javon Patterson from the practice squad for their game against the New York Jets.

The Browns have to hope that Goodson can recover as smoothly as possible from the virus as they will want him able to help them when they presumably qualify for the playoffs. Goodson will miss the game against the Jets as well as next week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as they fall in the 10-day window. At that point, they can determine if he can help them in a potential postseason bid.

The Browns already have issues at linebacker with Malcolm Smith questionable with a hamstring injury. Sione Takitaki will likely take over virtually every snap from Goodson, but Mack Wilson will have an opportunity to contribute as the Browns are simply shorthanded.

Jacob Phillips started last week and will likely see plenty of snaps against the Jets as they get him reps and see if he can offer them help at the position.

Jedrick Wills has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, so they will be able to start him against the Jets. With Nick Harris already playing at right guard, the Browns don't want to be forced to rely on any more of their depth.

Javon Patterson has been promoted from the practice squad to add depth to the offensive line. He can play at both center and guard. The team signed Michael Dunn to the active roster, so Patterson is the next man up.

Ronnie Harrison has not been activated yet after being designated to return from injured reserve from his shoulder injury he suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski noted he was unlikely to play this week, so by not activating him yet, they save a roster spot but Harrison was able to practice.

He will presumably be activated next week at which time the Browns will have to trim their roster.