Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Search

Browns Place B.J. Goodson on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Activate Jedrick Wills, Promote Javon Patterson

Saturday, the Cleveland Browns placed linebacker B.J. Goodson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, activated tackle Jedrick Wills and promoted interior lineman Javon Patterson from the practice squad for the game against the New York Jets practice squad.
Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns have placed linebacker B.J. Goodson on the Reserve/COVID list, activated left tackle Jedrick Wills from it and promoted offensive lineman Javon Patterson from the practice squad for their game against the New York Jets.

The Browns have to hope that Goodson can recover as smoothly as possible from the virus as they will want him able to help them when they presumably qualify for the playoffs. Goodson will miss the game against the Jets as well as next week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as they fall in the 10-day window. At that point, they can determine if he can help them in a potential postseason bid.

The Browns already have issues at linebacker with Malcolm Smith questionable with a hamstring injury. Sione Takitaki will likely take over virtually every snap from Goodson, but Mack Wilson will have an opportunity to contribute as the Browns are simply shorthanded.

Jacob Phillips started last week and will likely see plenty of snaps against the Jets as they get him reps and see if he can offer them help at the position.

Jedrick Wills has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, so they will be able to start him against the Jets. With Nick Harris already playing at right guard, the Browns don't want to be forced to rely on any more of their depth.

Javon Patterson has been promoted from the practice squad to add depth to the offensive line. He can play at both center and guard. The team signed Michael Dunn to the active roster, so Patterson is the next man up.

Ronnie Harrison has not been activated yet after being designated to return from injured reserve from his shoulder injury he suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski noted he was unlikely to play this week, so by not activating him yet, they save a roster spot but Harrison was able to practice.

He will presumably be activated next week at which time the Browns will have to trim their roster.

Cleveland Browns middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) reacts to breaking up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans center Daniel Munyer (52) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Aab9866
News

Browns Place B.J. Goodson on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Activate Jedrick Wills, Promote Javon Patterson

Dec 24, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view of a Cleveland Browns helmet prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Bears won 20-3. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Player Tests Positive, Facility Closed, Flight To New Jersey Delayed

Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks through the line behind the block of offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Wyatt Teller Ruled Out, Malcolm Smith Questionable, But Number Of Players Returned to Full Go

Sheldon Richardson and J.C. Tretter Practice Friday
News

Sheldon Richardson Returns to Practice, Ronnie Harrison Unlikely To Play Against Jets

Browns_Playing_the_Steelers_With_Divisio-5fe4b394cb5525537ae9da58_Dec_24_2020_16_24_04
Featured Content

Browns Playing the Steelers With Division On The Line Would Be Fitting

Aug 17, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) works on his footwork during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns Place Jedrick Wills, Ryan Switzer On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Browns Helmet
News

7 Players Limited For Browns In Wednesday's Practice

Oct 25, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18)makes the catch as Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison (33)defends late in the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Sign Michael Dunn, Designate Ronnie Harrison to Return From IR

Dec 20, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) is pressured by New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. The Jets defeated the Rams 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jets Place Quinnen Williams on IR, Won't Face Browns