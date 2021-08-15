Cleveland Browns Players React To 23-13 Win Over The Jacksonville Jaguars

Members of the Cleveland Browns took to social media to let off some thoughts following the team’s opening exhibition win.

Cleveland Browns players took to Twitter post game to let off some comments. Multiple of these players did not play in the first exhibition game, but still let off some thoughts.

The 23-13 win for the Browns over Jacksonville marked that football is officially back in Northeast Ohio.

Greg Newsome II played in his first NFL game, well preseason game that is. Newsome had a pair of tackles and was matched up with veteran Marvin Hall for his tenure in this game. The rookie allowed a couple catches, one was just good hands by Hall. Newsome’s tackling stood out as he didn’t allow much after that catch. Important first game for Northwestern product getting his feet wet in the NFL.

Green was an undrafted free agent the Browns picked up last season. Figures to be depth for the team and has the potential to be very good in that role. Showed off some good coverage skills in a solid outing.

Anthony Schwartz is injured and currently out for the Browns. He would have played last night otherwise, as all the rookies who were available got some quality run. There is no rush with Schwartz. When the speedster is ready we will all see him out there.

Ronnie Harrison is a starter that didn’t suit up. The safety was impressed with the play of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, as was the majority of us.

Mack Wilson left the game really early with an injury. Wilson was another player on this team that was happy to see the game that Owusu-Koramoah has. Important as they both play in the same linebacker room, that kind of chemistry never hurts

Hudson played well and actually quite a bit in his first NFL action. Following the game he gave the praise to his teammate and fellow rookie.