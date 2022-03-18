Skip to main content

Browns QB Case Keenum Receives $1 million dollar bonus today

By being on the roster at the end of the work day, Case Keenum receives a $1 million dollar roster bonus from the team.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum was due 1 million dollar roster bonus today, which looks to have kicked in.

Keenum’s base salary in 2022 sits at $6.1 million dollars, which is a slight raise from $6 million in 2021.

Cleveland traded five draft picks to the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Baker Mayfield’s story is over in Cleveland and the team is now paying their starting quarterback $46 million a year.

If the team will keep Keenum for the season, it will be a costly quarterback room to say the least. The value of keeping Keenum could be the fact that he knows this offense, could fill in for any suspension that comes with Watson.

