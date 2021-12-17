Skip to main content
    Browns to Play Raiders Monday

    Due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Cleveland Browns locker room, the game against the Las Vegas Raiders will play their game on Monday at 5pm.
    Author:

    In the wake of half the roster for the Cleveland Browns being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the NFL is reportedly moving their game against the Las Vegas from Saturday to Monday per multiple reports.

    The NFL had resisted the urge to move any games, but the Browns and Raiders may only be the first. Games between the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles as well as the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks are expected to be moved as well, since both the Rams and Washington are in a similar situation as the Browns.

    It remains to be seen just how many players that would allow the Browns to get back, since so many of them tested positive Tuesday and Wednesday of this past week. Moving the game is unlikely to help players like Jadeveon Clowney, who tested positive Friday.

    A Monday game for the Browns would be followed by a Saturday game on Christmas Day against the Green Bay Packers. The NFL does not want to move that game, so the game against the Raiders isn't likely to budge any further than Monday.

    The Browns will still likely be at a significant disadvantage, but it may not be as quite as bad as it would have been on Saturday. The league and NFLPA are still in the midst of discussing updating their protocols, which could also have an impact.

    The game will start at 5pm on Monday. 

