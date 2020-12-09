Browns, Rashard Higgins Talking Extension Per Report

The Cleveland Browns have begun preliminary discussions on a contract extension with wide receiver Rashard Higgins, per Josina Anderson.

Higgins signed a one-year $910,000 deal to stay with the Browns, turning down richer offers because he believed in what the Browns were doing and valued what the chemistry he had with Baker Mayfield.

In two different seasons with the Browns, Higgins has been the most efficient target on the Browns. In 2018, Higgins caught 39 passes on 53 targets for 572 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 10.7 yards per target.

So far in 2020, Higgins has 25 receptions on 34 receptions for 400 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 11.7 yards per target.

There's an undeniable chemistry between Higgins and Mayfield that goes back to Mayfield's rookie season when he was practicing all of training camp with the second team offense. The two got a ton of reps together and after Mayfield took over as the starting quarterback, when Higgins got opportunities, he made the most of them.

The only issue that has held Higgins back has been some injuries that cost him games in 2018 and 2019.

In 2020, Higgins has been really productive but he wasn't a featured part of the offense until the injury to Odell Beckham. Since then, he's been the most productive and most efficient receiver in the Browns offense.

With both sides motivated for Higgins to stay in Cleveland for the foreseeable future, this seems like an obvious move. The question really becomes about the contract and how each side views the value of Higgins.