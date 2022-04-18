Skip to main content

Browns re-sign DT Sheldon Day, make other roster moves

Cleveland Browns have added a defensive tackle and defensive end to the roster, amongst other moves.

Cleveland Browns signed a pair of players to the roster on Monday, another pair signed their exclude rights tender. Defensive tackle Sheldon Day and defensive end Stephen Weatherly were signed by the Browns.

Day joined the Browns practice squad in 2020 and appeared in seven games with the Browns in 2021. During that time, Day totaled 21 tackles and a sack. The Notre Dame product was a fourth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2016 draft. This will be another body to compete for a roster spot at the middle of the defensive line. 

Weatherly on the other hand is entering his seventh season out of Vanderbilt. The 2016 NFL Draft pick has appeared in 73 games with the Vikings, Panthers and Broncos. Over such time, Weatherly has totaled 8.5 sacks and 101 tackles.

Ja’Marcus Bradley and Michael Dunn signed the tenders with the Browns. Bradley is another wide receiver in a room that could be decently crowded following the draft. In his time with the Browns, Bradley has caught four passes for 64 yards, all last season.

Dunn joined the Browns 2020 and has played in 20 games since joining, including two starts. Dunn will compete for a roster spot on the interior of the offensive line.

