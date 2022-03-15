One of the questions facing the Cleveland Browns was how they would handle a player like J.C. Tretter. A good center that has been with the team for five seasons, never missing a game due to injury weighed against his salary cap figure.

As first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Browns have made the decision to release Tretter. The Browns will eat $1.625 million for his salary cap bonus, but they will save a little over $8 million.

Much like Jarvis Landry released a day before, the move from Tretter helps to signal a shift within the Browns. They are good enough to have to make some difficult decisions and players that were being released for reasons that went beyond talent.

Tretter was virtually never truly healthy in his time with the Browns. Due to knee aand ankle injuries, he basically never practiced during the season. He would simply come out and play every game without missing a snap, often doing a good job despite playing on one leg. Tretter never went to the Pro Bowl, but he was always neck and neck with other players who went.

Andrew Berry, the team's general manager released a statement regarding Tretter's release.

The Browns are prepared for life without Tretter. They drafted Nick Harris out of Washington two seasons ago. He's been Tretter's protégé and this past season in particular, he was taking almost all of the practice reps during the week. Harris started one game as Tretter was out with COVID-19 and did an excellent job against the Green Bay Packers.

Tretter is still a quality center and will not have difficulty finding a new team. The Browns are moving on and will proceed with Harris.

Tretter also released a statement, thanking the team, trainers and making specifically teammate Joel Bitonio.