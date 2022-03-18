Browns Trying to Retain Jadeveon Clowney?

There's a report the Cleveland Browns have made an offer to Jadeveon Clowney. The source is questionable but the logic is sound.

The Cleveland Browns, now pivoting from their attempt to recruit quarterback Deshaun Watson, are looking to fill out the rest of their roster and the area that needs the most help is the defensive line.

According to Jordan Schultz of the Pull Up Podcast, the Browns have made an offer to Jadeveon Clowney worth $24 million. While this particular report might need to be taken with a grain of salt, the idea makes a lot of sense. The reported offer the Browns made would make sense.

When free agency was set to begin, there were plenty of reports that Clowney was hoping for a long-term deal at a premium rate. Outside of Za'Darius Smith, who had initially agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens, but changed his mind, the premium pass rushers have been scooped up and Clowney is still available.

This report is the first hint of any movement for Clowney. The Browns need to address the defensive line and both Clowney and Smith would be great additions across from Myles Garrett. Clowney already saw what playing across from Garrett and being healthy could do for him. So even if he's not getting quite the deal he wants, they offer him a way to make good money and continue to experience success.

Whether or not this report proves true, it at least highlights that the Browns need a good quality defensive end and Clowney remains available, which could lead to a deal. Clowney is a good football player that was a difference maker for the Browns when he and Garrett were on the field, so the two sides staying in contact would make sense.