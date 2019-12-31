Browns Request Permission to Interview Bills OC Brian Daboll

The Cleveland Browns have requested permission to interview Brian Daboll, the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. He previously worked in Cleveland as the offensive coordinator under head coach Eric Mangini in 2009 and 2010. Another former New England Patriots assistant, since leaving the Browns, Daboll has been the offensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, back to New England in multiple positions before working as the offensive coordinator under Nick Saban at Alabama to now the Bills.

Daboll has been in charge of an effective offensive scheme with the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen, the results haven't always been pretty but it's been enough to get the job done.

One of the things that makes Daboll interesting is he's only 44 years old and he's been an offensive coordinator at five different places and has been coaching for 22 years, 18 of which have been in the NFL. Daboll has five Super Bowl rings and a National Championship to his credit over the course of his career.

Daboll is the fourth offensive coordinator the Browns have reached out to for interviews, which have included Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots, Greg Roman of the Baltimore Ravens and Kevin Stefanski of the Minnesota Vikings.