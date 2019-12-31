BrownsMaven
Browns Request Permission to Interview Bills OC Brian Daboll

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have requested permission to interview Brian Daboll, the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. He previously worked in Cleveland as the offensive coordinator under head coach Eric Mangini in 2009 and 2010. Another former New England Patriots assistant, since leaving the Browns, Daboll has been the offensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, back to New England in multiple positions before working as the offensive coordinator under Nick Saban at Alabama to now the Bills.

https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1211818754352525314

Daboll has been in charge of an effective offensive scheme with the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen, the results haven't always been pretty but it's been enough to get the job done.

One of the things that makes Daboll interesting is he's only 44 years old and he's been an offensive coordinator at five different places and has been coaching for 22 years, 18 of which have been in the NFL. Daboll has five Super Bowl rings and a National Championship to his credit over the course of his career.

Daboll is the fourth offensive coordinator the Browns have reached out to for interviews,  which have included Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots, Greg Roman of the Baltimore Ravens and Kevin Stefanski of the Minnesota Vikings.

Should the Browns Want John Dorsey Back For Another Season?

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Freddie Kitchens, so the question now becomes whether they should want to continue with John Dorsey as their general manager? Beyond the head coaching decision, there's a lot to consider.

Browns Sign 8 Players to Reserves/Futures List

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns signed eight players to their futures/reserves list. This ensures they will be part of the team's offseason program and be in their camp next year.

Jarvis Landry Addresses the Browns Coaching Situation

Shawn Stevenson

Jarvis Landry spoke with reporters Monday after the team firing head coach Freddie Kitchens. Here is a summary of his thoughts on Kitchens and the 2019 season.

Browns Disastrous Season Finishes in Appropriate Fashion

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns completed their season of disappointment with a disturbing loss to the 1-14 Cincinnati Bengals, 33-23. They had some great moments, but this was the bottom for a team that was supposed to be a playoff team.

Report: Browns to Interview Mike McCarthy

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are going to interview Mike McCarthy, the former Green Bay Packers head coach, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Browns Request Permission to Interview 49ers DC Robert Saleh

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly requested permission to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Saleh would be their first defensive coach they've targeted as well as the first minority candidate.

Report: Browns Will Interview Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski

Pete Smith

According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, the Cleveland Browns will interview Kevin Stefanski, the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings. The other finalist from last year, Stefanski was passed over for Freddie Kitchens.

Cleveland Browns Request Permission to Interview Ravens OC Greg Roman

Pete Smith

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have requested permission to interview Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman for their head coaching position.

Report: Browns Head Coach Hire Could Impact Dorsey's Status

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have begun their coaching search, but their front office situation could change, depending on their preferred candidate. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the head coach they hire will have input on the status of John Dorsey.

Schefter: Browns Requesting Permission to Interview Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

Pete Smith

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have already begun their coaching search after firing Freddie Kitchens Sunday evening. The team has requested permission to interview New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.