Browns Re-Signing LB Malcolm Smith

The Cleveland Browns in a continued effort to help defend against opposing passing games are going to keep linebacker Malcolm Smith in the fold for another year as first reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. After signing later in the free agent process last year, Smith ended up becoming a nice value for the Browns, giving them a linebacker that could excel in coverage.

Smith is undersized, only around 225 pounds, which enables him to be able to be sleek and relatively agile. Combining that with a good sense of how to defend opposing receivers, he's carved himself out a pretty nice niche.

Smith is not built nor effective to consistently make plays in the box as a run defender, but that's not what the Browns need him to do. Players like Sione Takitaki and perhaps Jacob Phillips will be able to handle those responsibilities.

When teams look to pass, Smith can work at the second level to take away passing options. With John Johnson in the fold and the Browns potentially rolling with three safeties consistently, Smith could end up being the middle linebacker in dime situations.

In that scenario, the Browns would have three safeties, three corners and then Smith on the field, giving them more overall speed, range and coverage ability with an aim to provide more time for the pass rush to get to the opposing quarterback. He would also be the most veteran player on the entire defense at this point as the team released Adrian Clayborn.

READ MORE: Recapping Day Two, Previewing Day Three of Browns Free Agency