Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Browns Re-Signing LB Malcolm Smith

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns are re-signing linebacker Malcolm Smith.
Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns in a continued effort to help defend against opposing passing games are going to keep linebacker Malcolm Smith in the fold for another year as first reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. After signing later in the free agent process last year, Smith ended up becoming a nice value for the Browns, giving them a linebacker that could excel in coverage.

Smith is undersized, only around 225 pounds, which enables him to be able to be sleek and relatively agile. Combining that with a good sense of how to defend opposing receivers, he's carved himself out a pretty nice niche.

Smith is not built nor effective to consistently make plays in the box as a run defender, but that's not what the Browns need him to do. Players like Sione Takitaki and perhaps Jacob Phillips will be able to handle those responsibilities.

When teams look to pass, Smith can work at the second level to take away passing options. With John Johnson in the fold and the Browns potentially rolling with three safeties consistently, Smith could end up being the middle linebacker in dime situations.

In that scenario, the Browns would have three safeties, three corners and then Smith on the field, giving them more overall speed, range and coverage ability with an aim to provide more time for the pass rush to get to the opposing quarterback. He would also be the most veteran player on the entire defense at this point as the team released Adrian Clayborn.

READ MORE: Recapping Day Two, Previewing Day Three of Browns Free Agency

Nov 1, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs with the ball against Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Re-Signing LB Malcolm Smith

Jan 9, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III (43) tackles Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

John Johnson Browns Contract Breakdown

December 15, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack (51) celebrates after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Live Day Three NFL Free Agency Tracker

Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (43) before start of game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Recapping Day Two, Previewing Day Three of Browns Free Agency

Nov 3, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Terrance Mitchell to Sign With Houston Texans

Dec 8, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Agree to One-Year Deal with Takkarist McKinley After Trying to Acquire Him Last Season

Oct 4, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Still Searching for Best Value to Improve the Defensive Line

D59D2E86-2508-46AE-9EED-BB03B09479FE
News

Live Day Two NFL Free Agent Tracker