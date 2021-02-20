Browns Re-Sign Corner Robert Jackson

A little over a week after releasing corner Robert Jackson, the Cleveland Browns have re-signed him. Largely a special teams player who was forced into a starting role for the final two games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the regular season finale and the wildcard round of the playoff, Jackson offers length and explosion.

It's possible the Browns released him to create an extra $675,000 before rolling over their cap space into the new league year. Re-signing him would then effectively pay for itself if he makes the 53-man roster. If not, the Browns have an extra $1.35 million for this year.

Jackson spent the year operating from the practice squad as depth for Tavierre Thomas in the role of the team's gunner and plays corner if necessary. Unfortunately, injuries and COVID-19 forced him into action, though as much as he struggled, the Browns were able to win both games he played corner.

27 years old, Jackson fits the style of corner that Joe Woods has liked to this point, being able to play deep, coming up and making tackles.

Special teams has been Jackson's ticket to making the Browns. He's 200 pounds, runs fast and he's not afraid to tackle. Thomas has been the starter and a good option on the Browns special teams unit. Good enough that he has earned a spot on the roster the past few years. If Thomas were to suffer an injury, Jackson has been the next man up, so that may be a ticket to the practice squad again.

