Browns restructure WR Amari Cooper’s contract, save cap space

Cleveland Browns will be saving money on the 2022 salary cap by restructuring wide receiver Amari Cooper’s contract. First reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Cooper is dude $20 million dollars this coming season and the Browns are moving most of it to a signing bonus. It will add two void years and save over $15 million on the 2022 cap.

This move gives Cooper most of his 2022 salary in one allotment and allows the Browns more money to spend. Cleveland making this move made a ton of sense the second they made the trade for Cooper from Dallas.

