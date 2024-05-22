Browns' Rival Set To Host The 2026 NFL Draft
Less than one month ago, the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit concluded. As teams across the NFL hit the practice fields for OTAs on Wednesday morning, the NFL made an announcement about a future draft location.
We do already know that the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, keeping the draft in an NFC North city for a second year in a row.
Back in 2021, the city of Cleveland had the privilege of hosting the NFL Draft. Despite the restrictions due to the pandemic, it was still a pretty special experience for the fans in attendance. According to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, a Browns' division rival gets their opportunity to host the draft.
With the city of Pittsburgh officially set to host the 2026 NFL Draft, that will be the tenth different host city since the NFL began changing draft locations in the current era of the NFL.
From 1965-2014, the NFL always held the draft in New York City. Ever since moving away from Radio City Music Hall and letting other cities with NFL teams host the draft, fans have been forming massive crowds in attendance of NFL Draft weekend.
Since the 2015 NFL Draft in Chicago, cities of AFC North and NFC North teams have been popular choices for the NFL. With Chicago, Detroit and Green Bay checked off the list, Minnesota is awaiting their opportunity to host. As for the AFC North, with Cleveland and now Pittsburgh already utilized, perhaps Cincinnati and Baltimore will be getting their opportunity before too long.
Browns' fans can begin planning for the 2026 draft in Pittsburgh because Pittsburgh is only about a two hour drive from Northeast Ohio. It is an opportunity to pack your bags, enjoy a long weekend and cheer for the Browns' selections. At the moment, Cleveland still holds their first round pick in 2026 as well.