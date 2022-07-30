Skip to main content

Browns Rookie Carted Off Practice Field

Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston was carted off of the practice field on Saturday afternoon.

The unfortunate injury bug is hitting the Cleveland Browns early in training camp at a position they can’t afford to be thin at. On Saturday, rookie Isaiah Weston was carted from the practice field due to an injury. At this time the severity of the injury is unknown.

Rookie wideout David Bell is already missing time with a foot injury, and Anthony Schwartz is day-to-day with a tweaked knee.

Weston was not drafted out of Northern Iowa but was coveted as an undrafted free agent. If it was not for being 25 years old already, Weston would have surely been drafted. As a fifth-year senior in 2021, Weston recorded 883 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

There was a chance that Weston could make the roster as an undrafted free agent, a player that would likely be tough to get to the practice squad. You have to hope this injury is not serious so that Weston gets that chance.

With the injuries piling up early in training camp the Browns may have to look at adding another player to the position. If one of Donovan Peoples-Jones or Amari Cooper misses time, the Browns would be in trouble.

