PFF Mock Draft Gives Cleveland Browns Help On The Back End

Cleveland Browns need some safety help since they will likely lose at least one to free agency. Selecting this Horned Frog would be an instant upgrade for the defense.

It is no secret that the Cleveland Browns will look to upgrade several positions on the defensive side of the ball. One of those being safety, a position with a lot of uncertainty going forward. Ronnie Harrison will have one safety spot, that is a given. Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph are both due to be free agents, Cleveland will need some help there.

In an ideal world, the Browns resign Joseph to a team-friendly deal and bring him back to play in the box as depth. Joseph was solid playing in the box, where he is better fit rather than playing in coverage.

Grant Delpit will return from injury, but it is unknown what to expect right away from the rookie. For defensive coordinator to run the defense he wants it would be a positive to have three starting caliber safety’s out there. Pro Football Focus put out a mock draft that would help the Browns do just that. PFF had the Browns taking a Jim Thorpe winner for the second year in a row, this time it is TCU’s Trevion Moehrig. Moehrig is a very good player, clear cut first rounder and a player that may not be there at the 26th pick. If he is there it comes as a no-brainer for Cleveland to select him.

Moehrig was a three year player for the Horned Frogs and seen his best year as a junior. Moehrig had 62 tackles, four interceptions and 11 passes defended. The athletic safety forced to fumbles as well.

Moehrig is going to be a player that finds the ball, best fit at free safety where he can roam around. The size is there at 6-foot-2, he is lengthy and hard hitting as well, may have to wrap up a bit more. Moehrig has a frame that can hold up in today’s NFL.

With the Browns taking Moehrig the ideal situation would have him joining Grant Delpit as the teams two safety’s. Ronnie Harrison could do a lot of different things for the Browns and be on the field majority of the time. Harrison would be the team’s “rover” possibly, he can tackle and he can drop in coverage. Whatever the defense needs him to, he would do it.

Selecting Moehrig would give the Browns a trio of young safety’s, a position the Browns need to get better at. Cleveland’s front office values pass rushers and players in coverage, they can not go wrong with a pass rusher or defensive back like Moehrig.