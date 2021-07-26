Sports Illustrated home
Cleveland Browns Players Show Off New Throwback Uniform

A couple of members of the Cleveland Browns took to social media to show off their new uniforms.
With training camp beginning this week and veterans due to report tomorrow some members of the Cleveland Browns are already in Berea. Just days ago the team announced some new throwback style uniforms and players have wasted no time trying them on and flaunting the new combo.

Second year tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. posted a picture with linebacker Mack Wilson to his Instagram story. Obviously both come from Alabama where they had successful careers. Alabama is seen wearing the Brown combo that was brought about last year. Today was photo day for many members of the team. 

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins took to Instagram as well to show off the new uniform on his story. Also, the helmet in which Cleveland has added a white stripe and brown numbers to it. It has been quite some time since there have been numbers on the helmets, hints the throwback style. The players like the new uniforms it seems. They do look smooth and different from anything recent, there’s not much to dislike about them.

The uniforms are a remembrance of sort to the 1946 season. Cleveland can opt to wear these throwback alternate uniforms up to three times in 2021. Though, it is yet to be known what three games that will be. It would be neat to see the Browns wear them against another AFC North opponent and that will surely happen. Though, nothing is set in stone yet, that announcement should come shortly. 

