Browns Sign 10 to Futures/Reserves Contracts

With their season over, the Cleveland Browns announced the signing of 10 players to futures/reserves contracts.

The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of ten players to futures/reserves contracts. These are practice squad players that the team will get to keep around for offseason program and potentially into training camp next season.

WR Daylen Baldwin

Baldwin fits the size profile the Browns like in their wide receivers. Baldwin is the same age as Donovan Peoples-Jones and both played collegiately at Michigan. Baldwin is a rookie while DPJ is in his third year. Baldwin caught a few passes against the second matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

S Bubba Bolden

Bubba Bolden is a strong safety prospect. He's 6'2" and around 210 pounds. The Browns don't have much in terms of safety depth with several decisions to make.

WR Mike Harley

Harley is largely a slot option. He's a contrast in style to fellow rookie David Bell. Bell is bigger and more inclined to win with size and strength. Harley is smaller and quicker, was able to make some plays in the preseason.

LB Storey Jackson

Jackson is a 24-year old WILL linebacker out of Liberty University. He's in a similar mold as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Tony Fields II, who can potentially also contribute on special teams.

DE Sam Kamara

Kamara is a 6'1" 275 pound defensive end. Collegiately, he played at Stony Brook where he was a defensive tackle. He could be potential depth as a base end that might kick inside.

RB John Kelly Jr.

The Browns won't quit John Kelly. The talented running back that lights up the preseason when he gets opportunity, Kelly shows decent power and quickness, but loves to bounce everything to the outside.

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

Mitchell-Paden is a blocking tight end prospect the Browns have had on the practice squad for the entire season. At 6'5" and almost 270 pounds, he will look to expend his game, but his best path forward is to be an asset in the running game and pass protection.

DT Roderick Perry II

The rookie saw the field in 2022 more than the Browns probably would've preferred. Short and wide, he needs to be more stout at the point of attack, but he's feisty in trying to get after the quarterback.

WR Marquez Stevenson

Stevenson is a speedy receiver out of the University of Houston. He's a burner. It's worth noting that along with Anthony Schwartz, Michael Woods II, Jaelon Darden and Jakeem Grant, the Browns have a ton of options as they search for someone or multiple options that can give them more speed and a vertical threat.

T Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

The son of the former Michigan running back, Junior is a tight end that's being converted to a tackle. He had been listed at 6'6" 265 pounds, but it's anyone's guess what he weighs now since he's presumably been adding weight since he signed with the team.