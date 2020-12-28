Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Browns Sign OL Cordel Iwuagwu to Practice Squad, Why It Might Be Important

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of offensive lineman Cordel Iwuagwu to their practice squad on Monday. It might be important in terms of how the Browns proceed at right guard this week.
Monday, the Cleveland Browns signed offensive lineman Cordel Iwuagwu to the practice squad. Specifically, he plays guard, which given the events of the last week seems particularly important.

Iwuagwu played for TCU in college, but did not come out testing particularly well. Measuring 6'2 7/8" 307 pounds coming out of college, he has done some snapping in preparation for work at center, but at least for now, seems like he's a guard only.

The timing of this move could be coincidental, but the Browns are coming off of a game where rookie Nick Harris struggled and if the news isn't good on Wyatt Teller's ankle to play this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they may need other options.

That wouldn't be Iwuagwu, but it might be Michael Dunn, the team's most recent signing to the offensive line. The reason the Browns would need Iwuagwu beyond getting a look at him is so they can use him on the scout team offense, freeing up Dunn to focus on reps with the Browns offense.

Even if Teller is able to play this week, his practice time might be severely limited and whether it's Harris, Dunn or both, they need all the practice reps they can get. As a result, they would like to at least lighten the load on the amount of scout teams reps they would need to take this week.

As per usual, the Browns are often trying to maximize their options this week and this is a way to ensure they can get the best evaluation of how they want to proceed on Sunday.

Dec 26, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Texas Christian Horned Frogs guard Cordel Iwuagwu (70) against the California Golden Bears in the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
