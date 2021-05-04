Browns Sign Veteran DT Damion Square

Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced the singing of eight year veteran defensive tackle, Damion Square.

Square has spent the last seven seasons with the Chargers, both in the Los Angeles as well as San Diego variety. Most of that time, Square was playing a five-tech defensive end that could slide inside.

For the Browns, the 6'2" 293 pound defensive lineman would likely be competing for a spot as a three-tech that might be able to play big end in spots not unlike Malik Jackson.

The odds would seem incredibly long for the 32-year old Square given that he has signed onto a roster with Jackson, Jordan Elliott entering year two and Tommy Togiai, who was drafted as a fourth round pick over the weekend.

Square does bring the Browns roster to 90 players, so if they decide to add anyone else, they will need to cut someone.

Square has been used as a rotational option for the Chargers. In 2018, he had to start 11 games when Joey Bosa went down for the season. In 2020, he only played 253 snaps the entire season.

For the Browns, he appears to represent a body more than anything. Square is trying to stay in the NFL for another season at least and will largely be using this as an audition for 32 teams, the Browns included.

Square is the third defensive tackle the Browns have signed in the last 48 hours, including Malik McDowell and Marvin Wilson, though Wilson would be competing for a job as a nose.

Read More: Browns Sign Five Undrafted Free Agents Plus Troubled DT Malik McDowell