Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Search

Browns to Sign CB Donovan Olumba to Practice Squad Per Report

The Cleveland Browns are signing corner Donovan Olumba to the practice squad according to Jake Trotter of ESPN.
Author:
Publish date:

According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns are going to sign corner Donovan Olumba to the practice squad. Olumba was with the Browns in training camp, but was released when the roster was cut down.

After being signed as a relatively ho hum free agent from the Dallas Cowboys, Olumba was impressive in training camp, taking advantage of his length at the corner position. 

Due to a number of injuries sustained in training camp including a lacerated liver suffered by Kevin Johnson and the nerve issue that has kept Greedy Williams out all season, Olumba was one of a number of players that got a significant number of reps and made the most of them.

In the end, the Browns opted to cut Olumba, but it seemed like he would be a target to bring back at some point if another team didn't grab him. It's curious that it took this long, but if Olumba is on the practice squad through the end of the season, they will have him for the offseason.

In the immediate, this provides insurance for Robert Jackson, who suffered a hamstring injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He can also help them practice this week to help them get ready for the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Still only 25 years old, Olumba might be a player that could make some noise in training camp again next year and potentially find his way onto the final roster, providing the Browns a long, boundary corner for depth, giving them a stronger secondary than they had this year.

Jan 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) can not make the catch as Cleveland Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steelers’ Chase Claypool Comments That Browns Will Get ‘Clapped’ Next Week

August 10, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Donovan Olumba (32) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns to Sign CB Donovan Olumba to Practice Squad Per Report

Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) runs the ball past Cleveland Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) and middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) in the third quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

B.J. Goodon Will Play Through AC Joint Sprain, Bruised Ribs

Jack Conklin, Cody Parkey Return From Covid-19 list, Multiple Elav
News

Jack Conklin Day to Day With Hamstring

Pittsburgh Steelers Pride Cost Them Chance Against Cleveland Browns
Featured Content

Steelers Pride Cost Them Chance to Beat Browns

Joel Bitonio Named to 2020
News

Browns Should Be Healthier For Chiefs

No Mas - Nick Chubb Exemplifies Team Mantra In Cleveland Browns Win Over Houston Texans
Game Day

Browns Score 4 TDs In First Quarter, Finish Strong, Advancing to Divisional Round

Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Jack Conklin Heads To Locker Room With Injury