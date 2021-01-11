Browns to Sign CB Donovan Olumba to Practice Squad Per Report

The Cleveland Browns are signing corner Donovan Olumba to the practice squad according to Jake Trotter of ESPN.

According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns are going to sign corner Donovan Olumba to the practice squad. Olumba was with the Browns in training camp, but was released when the roster was cut down.

After being signed as a relatively ho hum free agent from the Dallas Cowboys, Olumba was impressive in training camp, taking advantage of his length at the corner position.

Due to a number of injuries sustained in training camp including a lacerated liver suffered by Kevin Johnson and the nerve issue that has kept Greedy Williams out all season, Olumba was one of a number of players that got a significant number of reps and made the most of them.

In the end, the Browns opted to cut Olumba, but it seemed like he would be a target to bring back at some point if another team didn't grab him. It's curious that it took this long, but if Olumba is on the practice squad through the end of the season, they will have him for the offseason.

In the immediate, this provides insurance for Robert Jackson, who suffered a hamstring injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He can also help them practice this week to help them get ready for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Still only 25 years old, Olumba might be a player that could make some noise in training camp again next year and potentially find his way onto the final roster, providing the Browns a long, boundary corner for depth, giving them a stronger secondary than they had this year.