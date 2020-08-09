Browns Sign G Michael Dunn, Release TE Nate Wieting

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of offensive guard Michael Dunn. Dunn played his collegiate football as a tackle for Maryland and was one of the better offensive linemen in the XFL before the league shut down due to the pandemic.

The corresponding movie for the Browns was to release undrafted free agent tight end Nate Wieting. The Browns may like Wieting, but the team has enough tight ends and lost three guards to opt outs the past week, so they need to come up with some options to evaluate.

Dunn will come in and compete at guard. He played for the Seattle Dragons of the XFL this past season. Before that, he was part of the AAF as a member of the Birmingham Iron. He has also spent time in a couple NFL camps including the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Browns are likely still looking at their options when it comes to the offensive guard position, but the signing of new players isn't as quick and easy as it traditionally is. Players still have to go through the intake process related to COVID-19 protocols, which involves testing and passing tests over a 72-hour period.

Dunn gives them an option that can rep and effectively try out for the team. If they are satisfied with him, they can simply keep him. They may concurrently try to sign other options, including some veterans sitting out on the open market. Josh Kline and Alex Boone are examples of veterans the Browns could try to acquire to lock down the position before the season starts.