Browns Sign G Michael Dunn, Release TE Nate Wieting

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of offensive guard Michael Dunn. Dunn played his collegiate football as a tackle for Maryland and was one of the better offensive linemen in the XFL before the league shut down due to the pandemic. 

The corresponding movie for the Browns was to release undrafted free agent tight end Nate Wieting. The Browns may like Wieting, but the team has enough tight ends and lost three guards to opt outs the past week, so they need to come up with some options to evaluate.

Dunn will come in and compete at guard. He played for the Seattle Dragons of the XFL this past season. Before that, he was part of the AAF as a member of the Birmingham Iron. He has also spent time in a couple NFL camps including the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Browns are likely still looking at their options when it comes to the offensive guard position, but the signing of new players isn't as quick and easy as it traditionally is. Players still have to go through the intake process related to COVID-19 protocols, which involves testing and passing tests over a 72-hour period.

Dunn gives them an option that can rep and effectively try out for the team. If they are satisfied with him, they can simply keep him. They may concurrently try to sign other options, including some veterans sitting out on the open market. Josh Kline and Alex Boone are examples of veterans the Browns could try to acquire to lock down the position before the season starts.

Sunday Notebook: Jarvis Landry is Back, Browns Take Flyer on M.J. Stewart

The Cleveland Browns activated Jarvis Landry from the PUP list, which is on schedule in a unique year. They've also taken a flyer on defensive back M.J. Stewart, a 2018 second round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Activate Jarvis Landry, Karl Jospeh and Others To Active Roster

Getting healthy for the season isn’t a bad idea, Cleveland got one step closer to that goal by activating Jarvis Landry, Karl Joseph among others.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Claim Cornerback M.J. Stewart From Waivers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to let the third year corner go, the Cleveland Browns could use some help with depth so they pursed M.J. Stewart.

BrandonLittle

Malcom Pridgeon Opts Out For Cleveland Browns, Leaving Guard Depth Even Thinner

With the deadline today, Cleveland sees their offensive line depth grow shorter with Malcom Pridgeon opting out.

BrandonLittle

HiramB

Tretter's Endorsement of Browns Safety Protocols Important

Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA President J.C. Tretter has endorsed the safety protocols employed by the team at the facility in regards to COVID-19.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield Posts Image of Quack Pushing Conspiracy Theories To Instagram

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield posted an image of debunked doctor and conspiracy theorist Dr. Stella Immanuel from his Instagram account.

Pete Smith

YT2020

Players Opting Out is the Least of the NFL’s Concerns but Affects All Rosters

Numerous players decided to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season, but the health protocols are bigger concerns and opted out players leave voids on all NFL rosters.

Shawn Stevenson

shwnstevenson

Defensive Tackle Andrew Billings Opt Out

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Andrew Billings has decided to opt out of the 2020 season by the team.

Pete Smith

HiramB

Austin Hooper Raves About Baker Mayfield, Two Have Been Working Together

With less time to get reps in this offseason, Austin Hooper and Baker Mayfield made it a point to take measures into their own hands.

BrandonLittle

Colby Gossett Opts Out, Second Guard For Browns

Cleveland Browns guard Colby Gossett has opted out of the 2020 season, making him the second guard to do so, leaving the team thin at that position.

Pete Smith

BrandonLittle