September 6, 2021
Browns Sign DE Ifeadi Odenigbo to Practice Squad

Monday, the Cleveland Browns signed free agent pass rusher Ifeadi Odenigbo to their practice squad, filling all 16 slots.
The Cleveland Browns filled the last spot on their practice squad with the announcement they were signing pass rusher Ifeadi Odenigbo on Monday, giving them another athletic edge rusher.

Odenigbo was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Northwestern by the Minnesota Vikings. He was claimed by the Browns on waivers for week one of the 2018 season, but was inactive for the three games he was with the team.

Idenigbo played one game in the 2018 season as a member of the Arizona Cardinals before returning to the Vikings where he played in every game of the 2019 season. He then started 15 games in the 2020 season as their left end. In 2019, he recorded seven sacks and followed that up with 3.5 in 2020.

Before arriving with the Browns, Odenigbo spent the preseason and training camp with the New York Giants.

Despite the drop in production last season, Odenigbo was pretty decent in terms of disruption and efficiency, which had to be appealing to the Browns.

Now the third pure edge rusher on the practice squad, Odenigbo has significantly more production than Porter Gustin, Curtis Weaver and Joe Jackson (on the active roster) combined.

That could mean that Odenigbo could be the first player in as an edge rusher if the Browns decide to activate one for games. It wouldn't be a huge surprise if they were to activate him for the opening game against the Kansas City Chiefs to ensure their edge rotation stays fresh.

Dec 29, 2019; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (95) celebrates his fumble recovery with teammates during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
