Browns Sign Dontrell Hilliard, Javonte Moffatt

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of safety Javonte Moffatt to the active roster on Tuesday and the signing of running back Dontrell Hilliard on Wednesday. Jojo Natson was placed on injured reserve with a torn ACL suffered against Washington and linebacker Montrel Meander was waived.

Hilliard obviously has experience at running back and adds depth there, but it also gives the Browns some flexibility when it comes to their kick and punt return. Both Hilliard and D'Ernest Johnson have experience on special teams. Hilliard has been a kick returner and Johnson has been returned punts and kicks.

Signing Hilliard might be an indication that the Browns plan, at least for now, is to have Johnson be their primary return option in place of Natson.

Javonte Moffatt may well have made the active roster coming out of training camp if the Browns didn't make the trade for Ronnie Harrison with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's a rookie, but the Browns liked what he can be and he's been with the team on the practice squad this year. The Browns have thought enough of Moffatt that they have protected him from being signed by other teams.

This now gives the Browns five safeties on their active roster. Moffatt may operate primarily on special teams at this point, but it's at least interesting that the Browns have this many safeties. They have not used big nickel as much as it seemed like they would entering the season with the loss of Grant Delpit for the season. This at least insures they have the depth to go that route if they choose.

The most interesting part of the moves the Browns made might actually be waiving Montrel Meander. Meander operates on special teams and is depth for that undersized tweener linebacker spot that Malcolm Smith and Tae Davis play. Waiving Meander might mean the team feels confident in Mack Wilson's health or perhaps Jacob Phillips is getting close to returning. Meander will likely re-sign with the practice squad as long as he clears waivers.