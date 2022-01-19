Browns Sign John Kelly Jr. to Reserve/Futures Contract

On Wednesday the Cleveland Browns announced that running back John Kelly Jr. has signed a reserve/futures contract with the team. Kelly Jr. appeared in four games for Cleveland and finished the season on the practice squad/injured list with an ankle injury. Kelly played his college ball at Tennessee and was a sixth- round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Kelly recorded just two rushes for 13 yards in 2021. The two runs came against the Denver Broncos, also known as the D’Ernest Johnson game. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were both out for the Browns, so Cleveland had to turn to Johnson and Kelly, as well as rookie Demetric Felton. In the three other games Kelly recorded snaps on special teams.

Kelly is a bowling ball of a running back. A stocky build at 5-foot-10, Kelly tries to run through guys, not around them. Johnson could be on a different team next year, so this could be an option as Cleveland’s third running back. Keeping Kelly around gives the Browns some security there. A player that is familiar with the team and area already.

Chubb and Hunt aren’t going anywhere, but Kelly could continue to develop and give a change as the third back. This isn’t to say he will be that next year, but it is something to watch. On this deal Kelly gets to continue working around the Berea facilities, as well as making a living do it.

