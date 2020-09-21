SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Browns Sign TE Kyle Markway to Practice Squad

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced the addition of tight end Kyle Markway to their practice squad on Monday. 

Markway was an undrafted rookie that has spent time with the New York Giants and  Pittsburgh Steelers during training camp. He was part of the Steelers final roster cuts.

Markway, 6'3 3/4" 250 pounds, played for the South Carolina, posting solid production in his final season. He played in 12 games, catching 31 passes for 349 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Most of his production was working down the seam. Pretty fearless as a pass catcher, he was used largely in the intermediate area of the field. His athleticism is decent with a pretty good first step and enough speed to be a problem.

His length isn't ideal for an inline player, but if he can translate his receiving prowess from college to the NFL and give reason to believe he can grow as a blocker, he may find a way to stick, whether it's with the Browns or elsewhere.

The Browns currently have 15 of their 16 spots filled on the practice squad, so no corresponding move was made. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Browns were to add a kicker for the final spot, since that was situation they had before the decision to waive Austin Seibert.

Even if they are reasonably confident in Cody Parkey, the reason to sign another kicker to the practice squad is because if there's an injury or they simply lose faith in Parkey, they already have a kicker who has gone through the COVID protocols and is practicing with the team.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns (0-1) host AFC North division rival Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) at First Energy Stadium for Thursday Night Football.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Washington At Notable Disadvantage Against Browns

The Washington Football Team finds themselves at a disadvantage when facing the Cleveland Browns due to the schedule with the Browns off ten days while Washington is on the road in back to back games, including at Arizona Sunday.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

How to Watch for Free: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cleveland Browns will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football for the Battle Of Ohio, this game will be able to be seen on the NFL Network in multiple ways.

BrandonLittle

Steelers Offense Continues to Look Sluggish As Team Improves to 2-0

The Pittsburgh Steelers improved their record to 2-0, defeating the Denver Broncos 26-21 on Sunday, but their offense underwhelms for the second week in a row.

Pete Smith

NFL Stars Going Down All Over The League

Week 2 is not off to a good start for the NFL, injuries are happening left and right for teams.

BrandonLittle

The Browns Offensive Identity is the Offensive Line

For all the star power the Cleveland Browns have on offense, their identity is their offensive line, which has been impressive through two games and should only get better.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Defense Relied On Defensive Line, Denzel Ward

The Cleveland Browns defense showed some holes in Thursday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the defensive line and Denzel Ward stood out.

BrandonLittle

Stefanski: "It's Possible" Browns See Several Players Return For Game Against Washington

In his press availability on Friday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged the possibility that the team could see some injured players return to practice on Monday in preparation for their game hosting Washington.

Pete Smith

5 Takeaways From Browns Win Over the Bengals

The Cleveland Browns needed to get a win against the Cincinnati Bengals after the disappointing performance against the Baltimore Ravens. They did that and had a number of positives in the game.

Pete Smith

Jacob Phillips Among Players Out For Cleveland Browns, Malcom Smith to Start

The final injury report for Thursday night football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

BrandonLittle