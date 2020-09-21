Browns Sign TE Kyle Markway to Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced the addition of tight end Kyle Markway to their practice squad on Monday.

Markway was an undrafted rookie that has spent time with the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers during training camp. He was part of the Steelers final roster cuts.

Markway, 6'3 3/4" 250 pounds, played for the South Carolina, posting solid production in his final season. He played in 12 games, catching 31 passes for 349 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Most of his production was working down the seam. Pretty fearless as a pass catcher, he was used largely in the intermediate area of the field. His athleticism is decent with a pretty good first step and enough speed to be a problem.

His length isn't ideal for an inline player, but if he can translate his receiving prowess from college to the NFL and give reason to believe he can grow as a blocker, he may find a way to stick, whether it's with the Browns or elsewhere.

The Browns currently have 15 of their 16 spots filled on the practice squad, so no corresponding move was made. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Browns were to add a kicker for the final spot, since that was situation they had before the decision to waive Austin Seibert.

Even if they are reasonably confident in Cody Parkey, the reason to sign another kicker to the practice squad is because if there's an injury or they simply lose faith in Parkey, they already have a kicker who has gone through the COVID protocols and is practicing with the team.