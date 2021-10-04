Browns Sign WR Lawrence Cager to Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of wide receiver Lawrence Cager to the practice squad to help in their preparation for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced the signing of wide receiver Lawrence Cager to the team's practice squad. the 6'4 3/4" 220 pound receiver is in his second year in the NFL, having initially signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets.

Cager started his collegiate career at the University of Miami, then went to Georgia as a graduate transfer. He did not perform athletic testing and his production in college was unremarkable.

He has appeared in two NFL games with the Jets, including one start. He was targeted six times, catching two of them for 35 yards and a pair of first downs.

For the Browns purposes, his size and weight are almost identical to Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers, who the Browns are preparing to face off against in week five. Through three games, Williams has been quarterback Justin Herbert's top receiver, catching 22 passes for 295 yards with four touchdowns.

The Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, so part of the Browns preparation may well be watching the game live. The Chargers will have six days to prepare to host the Browns next week.

The Browns placed Ja'Marcus Bradley on the practice squad/injured list with a hamstring injury, which opened up a spot. They still have Tim Harris on the COVID-19/Reserve list, so whenever he returns, they will be forced to make a move to clear up a spot.

Perhaps Cager will find a way to impress the Browns to stay longer, but the focus immediately is to have him help them prepare as much as they can for Williams.

READ MORE: Browns Offensive Issues Start with Mayfield, Definitely Don't End There