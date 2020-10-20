Browns Sign CB Prince Smith to Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of cornerback Prince Smith to the team's practice squad on Tuesday.

The pride of the University of New Hampshire, Smith is in his rookie year and signs with the Browns practice squad after having initially signed with the Philadelphia Eagles after the draft. He was released in early August and signed with the New York Giants for the remainder of training camp before he was released with roster cut downs.

Despite a notable handicap of wearing #46 for the early part of collegiate career, Smith was an effective cover corner who finds the ball and has pretty good hands. He finished his career with #6. Listed 5'10" 187lbs, there's no testing data available.

Smith has a pretty thick build and isn't afraid to throw his body around. New Hampshire often left him on an island in coverage and he was pretty fearless, able to establish his position and make plays on the football.

He was named to the Second Team All Conference for the Colonial Athletic Conference as a senior. Smith was rookie of the year in that conference after recording five interceptions as a freshman. He recorded three this past season, including two against the Delaware Blue Hens and a pair of forced fumbles.

The Browns had signed Robert Jackson to the active roster, taking the place of Greedy Williams, who was placed on injured reserve. Smith takes the place of Jackson on the team's practice squad, which is now back to capacity.