Browns Sign QB Josh Rosen

Cleveland Browns are signing a quarterback to their roster. The former first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Josh Rosen, is signing a one-year deal with the Browns. The signing was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Rosen is only 25 years old and those who have been around him believe he is ready to prove he belongs,” Schefter said in a Tweet.

Rosen was rumored to the Browns briefly during the draft process before 2018’s draft. Cleveland ended up selecting Baker Mayfield, to who they will still pay $10 million this season, despite not being on the roster. A.J. McCarron and Rosen both worked out for the Browns this week, Cleveland opted to go with Rosen.

The 25-year-old Rosen will have a chance to battle with Josh Dobbs to be Jacoby Brissett’s backup during any Deshaun Watson suspension. Brissett will start however long Watson must miss, so the third quarterback spot becomes that much more important.

Rosen has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, and Atlanta Falcons. Last year with the Falcons, Rosen was just 2-for-11 passing, with two interceptions thrown. The UCLA product is expected to sign his contract tomorrow to officially join the team.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.