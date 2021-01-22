Browns Sign Ryan Switzer To One-Year Deal

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have signed wide receiver and punt returner Ryan Switzer to a one-year deal.

Between injury and COVID-19, Switzer was never utilized on the active roster. Switzer is also a slot receiver and the team will certainly allow him the opportunity to prove himself there, but the primary benefit for Switzer has been on special teams.

The Browns had signed Natson on a one-year deal as their primary punt returner. He was given a chance to play offense as well. He suffered a torn ACL, forcing him out for the rest of the season which is when Switzer was brought in as another option.

The Browns ended up utilizing a combination of rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones and D'Ernest Johnson returning punts. Jones was an adventure just in how he tracked and fielded punts while Johnson was more reliable. Neither showed all that much return ability this season.

Switzer has returned 67 punts in his career for a modest 8.0 yard average with one return touchdown. He has also returned kickoffs, but he hasn't offered much in that capacity with just a 21.8 yard average on 61 opportunities.

Switzer isn't likely to be guaranteed anything in terms of a roster spot, but at least for now, the Browns ensure they have someone that can be a punt returner until they find someone better.

