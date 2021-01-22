Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Search

Browns Sign Ryan Switzer To One-Year Deal

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have signed wide receiver and punt returner Ryan Switzer to a one-year deal.
Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a one-year deal with wide receiver Ryan Switzer according to Field Yates of ESPN. Switzer was signed as a member of the Browns practice squad when they lost Jojo Natson for the reason, who was their punt returner at the time.

Between injury and COVID-19, Switzer was never utilized on the active roster. Switzer is also a slot receiver and the team will certainly allow him the opportunity to prove himself there, but the primary benefit for Switzer has been on special teams.

The Browns had signed Natson on a one-year deal as their primary punt returner. He was given a chance to play offense as well. He suffered a torn ACL, forcing him out for the rest of the season which is when Switzer was brought in as another option.

The Browns ended up utilizing a combination of rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones and D'Ernest Johnson returning punts. Jones was an adventure just in how he tracked and fielded punts while Johnson was more reliable. Neither showed all that much return ability this season.

Switzer has returned 67 punts in his career for a modest 8.0 yard average with one return touchdown. He has also returned kickoffs, but he hasn't offered much in that capacity with just a 21.8 yard average on 61 opportunities.

Switzer isn't likely to be guaranteed anything in terms of a roster spot, but at least for now, the Browns ensure they have someone that can be a punt returner until they find someone better.

READ MORE: Defense: The Browns Need One, What They Need to Do to Get It

Nov 10, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer (10) turns a kick-off against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 17-12. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Sign Ryan Switzer To One-Year Deal

08AF1D89-A059-4DF2-BE35-E96CE0809226
News

NFL Network Analyst Has Browns Selecting A Linebacker First Round, But There’s More To It

Dec 27, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) stands on the sidelines after being benched against the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dwayne Haskins Signing With Steelers Per Albert Breer

The Kevin Stefanski Ripple Effect Cleveland Browns Minnesota Vikings
News

Kevin Stefanski Voted PFWA Coach of the Year

Sep 20, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson stands before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steelers Interview Hue Jackson For Offensive Coordinator Gig

What the Cleveland Browns Need to Build their Defense
Featured Content

Defense: The Browns Need One, What They Need to Do to Get It

Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jedrick Wills, Harrison Bryant Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

E7EA47F1-8830-48C9-AF34-051127BF43CE
News

2021 NFL Combine To Look A lot Different As We All Expected