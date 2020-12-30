Browns Sign DT Sheldon Day To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of defensive tackle Sheldon Day to the team's practice squad. Day is a nontraditional addition to the practice squad in accordance with the new rules this year easing restrictions on the types of players that can be added.

This is Day's fifth season in the NFL and he's appeared in 60 games, almost exclusively as a role player on the defensive line.

A former fourth round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016 out of Notre Dame, Day has been on three teams including the Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers and most recently the Indianapolis Colts.

Day is an undersized three at 6'1" 293 pounds and if they were to activate him would be an energy player. He's not a particularly great athlete, but he makes up for it with effort, which is how he's been able to make it this far in his career.

Day would be a good player for the Browns to practice against, but if they need another body up front, they might view him as a better option than Joey Ivie at the moment.

With the number of players the Browns have had go on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, they have some roster space to play around with and Day is only the latest example.

The Browns not only hope to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers to get into the playoffs, but are preparing for a potential postseason run and players like Day, whether they are real considerations for playing time or are just great ways to prepare for upcoming opponents can make the Browns better.