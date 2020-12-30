Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Search

Browns Sign DT Sheldon Day To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns have signed defensive tackle Sheldon Day to their practice squad.
Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of defensive tackle Sheldon Day to the team's practice squad. Day is a nontraditional addition to the practice squad in accordance with the new rules this year easing restrictions on the types of players that can be added.

This is Day's fifth season in the NFL and he's appeared in 60 games, almost exclusively as a role player on the defensive line.

A former fourth round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016 out of Notre Dame, Day has been on three teams including the Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers and most recently the Indianapolis Colts.

Day is an undersized three at 6'1" 293 pounds and if they were to activate him would be an energy player. He's not a particularly great athlete, but he makes up for it with effort, which is how he's been able to make it this far in his career.

Day would be a good player for the Browns to practice against, but if they need another body up front, they might view him as a better option than Joey Ivie at the moment.

With the number of players the Browns have had go on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, they have some roster space to play around with and Day is only the latest example. 

The Browns not only hope to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers to get into the playoffs, but are preparing for a potential postseason run and players like Day, whether they are real considerations for playing time or are just great ways to prepare for upcoming opponents can make the Browns better.

3 Dec 15, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Sign DT Sheldon Day To Practice Squad

Nov 29, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert (88) catches a touchdown pass against Cleveland Browns strong safety Karl Joseph (42) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
News

Karl Joseph Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Cleveland_Browns_are_in_Win_Now_Situatio-5feb9dedeaf8886bd61639f7_1_Dec_29_2020_21_32_52_poster
Featured Content

Browns are in Win Now Situation Entering Week 17

828614B3-A3F2-4FCF-91B4-2CA7BEBDC32A
News

Cleveland Browns Place Andrew Sendejo and Harrison Bryant On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Cleveland Browns Answering the Complicated Odell Beckham Question
Featured Content

Answering the Complicated Odell Beckham Question

Nov 10, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mason Rudolph To Start Against Browns

46E8681D-BC4A-4078-8A73-10AFBB7A41B1
News

17 Game Schedule Taking Shape for 2021 Cleveland Browns

4_Issues_at_Heart_of_Jets_Loss_Doomed_Br-5fea0102c2408839011c69ef_Dec_28_2020_17_18_16
Featured Content

4 Issues at Heart of Jets Loss Doomed Browns Against Steelers

7B90C315-3280-4155-BB5C-13026440FFC9
News

Despite Loss To The New York Jets, Cleveland Browns Still Control Their Destiny