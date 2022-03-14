Skip to main content

Browns Agree to Terms with DT Taven Bryan

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with free agent defensive tackle Taven Bryan.

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly making their first move in free agency, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan according to his agent.

Bryan was the 29th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida. Acquiring former first round picks is a tactic the Browns have employed that has produced some results, getting some production of players like Breshad Perriman and Greg Robinson in the past. 

Bryan offers a sleek build with athleticism at the position, but to this point he hasn't done much with his NFL career. 26 years old, the Browns are betting on the fact they can get him to realize at least some of the potential he had coming out of college.

He's been more productive rushing the passer than he has defending the run, having generated 34 pressures and 5.5 sacks in 63 games over his career. That is likely a big aspect of what the Browns hope he can do for them, coming in as a rotational option to attack the quarterback in obvious passing situations.

With Malik McDowell's NFL career potentially over due to a bizarre offseason arrest, Bryan immediately steps in as the best interior pass rushing threat.

The Browns are not likely to be done addressing defensive tackle. They will still in the market for that position, specifically someone that can two-gap effectively on running downs and protect their linebackers. Bryan is a toolsy player that might have more success coming in able to pin his ears back to rush the passer.

