August 25, 2021
Browns Sign LB Tegray Scales

Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns announced the signing of free agent linebacker Tegray Scales, which brings their roster back to 80.
The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of free agent linebacker Tegray Scales on Wednesday, taking the roster spot from corner Robert Jackson, who was waived on Tuesday. The team also announced the release of kicker Cody Parkey from injured reserve.

Scales was an incredibly productive linebacker for the Indiana Hoosiers in college, coming out after the 2018 season. He appeared in four games with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2020 season.

Scales is a hair over 6' and around the 230 pound mark. The Browns need another linebacker just to get through their final preseason game and practices this week. 

Montrel Meander suffered a ruptured Achilles' against the New York Giants, which landed him on injured reserve. Jacob Phillips tore a bicep in joint practices. He seemingly will be out for the year but has not yet been designated as such. Rookie fifth round pick Tony Fields is still dealing with a foot injury and Sione Takitaki is recovering from an elbow injury.

The Browns also still have Willie Harvey, Mack Wilson, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Elijah Lee.

The Browns have been extremely conservative in terms of playing entrenched starters in the preseason and their approach against the Atlanta Falcons is unlikely to change. They might play even fewer players at this point as they start to prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs in week one of the season.

Scales could effectively be auditioning for the Browns practice squad after roster cut downs next week.

Cody Parkey suffered a quad injury against the Giants. The team initially placed him on injured reserve. It would seem that Parkey and his agent feel he will be healthy enough to play this season, so they negotiated his release from injured reserve.

The Browns still have Chase McLaughlin and with the roster now at 80, he is their lone kicker and appears to be preparing to be the team's kicker this year.

Aug 9, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Tegray Scales (46) makes a tackle in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
