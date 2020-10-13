Browns Sign TE Jordan Franks, T Timon Parris To Practice Squad, Release TE Kyle Markway

Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced the signing of tight end Jordan Franks and offensive tackle Timon Parris to their practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Browns have released tight end Kyle Markway, who had been there for the past few weeks. In the wake of the horrific Dak Prescott injury, the Dallas Cowboys agreed to sign quarterback Garrett Gilbert from its practice squad on Monday evening, so they had a space available.

Franks played six games in 2018 as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, signed as an undrafted free agent. He caught a pair of passes for 37 yards. In 2019, he was on the practice squad with the Bengals. This season, he had been on the practice squad for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Listed at 246 pounds now, he came out of Central Florida at 6'3 3/4" 232 pounds with solid straight line speed. He's got an otherwise decent athletic profile, but nothing that really stands out. He didn't produce much for UCF and he's been a player where the hope would be that he could develop in the NFL.

Timon Parris has good size at almost 6'6" and over 310 pounds. He tested really poorly coming out of Stony Brook University.

As is so often the case, Parris spent time with Bill Callahan with the Washington Football Team, appearing in four games. He was cut at the roster cut down deadline this season. Parris spent time with the Atlanta Falcons as a member of their practice squad this season.

The Browns practice squad is now back at full capacity, having 16 members.