SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Browns Sign TE Jordan Franks, T Timon Parris To Practice Squad, Release TE Kyle Markway

Pete Smith

Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced the signing of tight end Jordan Franks and offensive tackle Timon Parris to their practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Browns have released tight end Kyle Markway, who had been there for the past few weeks. In the wake of the horrific Dak Prescott injury, the Dallas Cowboys agreed to sign quarterback Garrett Gilbert from its practice squad on Monday evening, so they had a space available.

Franks played six games in 2018 as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, signed as an  undrafted free agent. He caught a pair of passes for 37 yards. In 2019, he was on the practice squad with the Bengals. This season, he had been on the practice squad for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Listed at 246 pounds now, he came out of Central Florida at 6'3 3/4" 232 pounds with solid straight line speed. He's got an otherwise decent athletic profile, but nothing that really stands out. He didn't produce much for UCF and he's been a player where the hope would be that he could develop in the NFL.

Timon Parris has good size at almost 6'6" and over 310 pounds. He tested really poorly coming out of Stony Brook University.

As is so often the case, Parris spent time with Bill Callahan with the Washington Football Team, appearing in four games. He was cut at the roster cut down deadline this season. Parris spent time with the Atlanta Falcons as a member of their practice squad this season.

The Browns practice squad is now back at full capacity, having 16 members.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns vs Indianapolis Colts Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns host the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium for week five of the 2020 NFL season. Check for updates live throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Browns Survive the Colts, Literally 32-23 - The Good, Bad And Who is Left?

The Cleveland Browns defeat the Indianapolis Cots, moving them to 4-1. What worked, what didn't and who exactly is left to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers next week.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Disconnect Within Browns Discourse

The Cleveland Browns have won four in a row and for the past few weeks, the team has been treated as a novelty, which has caused a disconnect with the team and fans relative to questions being asked.

Pete Smith

Dallas Cowboys Sign QB Garrett Gilbert From Cleveland Browns Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns have lost their practice quarterback to the Dallas Cowboys after the Cowboys elected to sign some depth behind Andy Dalton going forward.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

Baker Mayfield Becomes First NFL Player To Invest In CBD Company Beam

NFL players are almost always profitable off of the field for endorsements and ways for companies to grow. An interesting CBD based company has brought on Cleveland Browns quarterback to be an investor and endorser.

BrandonLittle

The Kevin Stefanski Ripple Effect

Kevin Stefanski has the Cleveland Browns at 4-1 and deserves a ton of credit for their transformation, but it's notable that without him, the Minnesota Vikings are a dismal 1-4 this season.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield Sounds Like He's Back At Oklahoma, Why That's Great For This Team

Coming off of a victory against the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns quarterback sounded like he was back at Oklahoma in his post game comments, which is exactly what this team needs.

Pete Smith

by

Dopeitsparish

Baker Mayfield Passed Ben Roethlisberger In An Interesting Category Sunday

Sunday with the Cleveland Browns winning against the Indianapolis Colts, Baker Mayfield passed Ben Roethlisberger in an interesting category

BrandonLittle

Greedy Williams to IR With Nerve Injury, Wyatt Teller Week to Week

Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced that Greedy Williams would be placed on injured reserve due to a nerve injury in his shoulder and guard Wyatt Teller is week to week with a calf strain.

Pete Smith

Browns RG Wyatt Teller Ruled OUT With Calf Injury

The Cleveland Browns announced that right guard Wyatt Teller would be out for the rest of the game with a calf injury. He sustained it in the first quarter and the team was initially hopeful he'd return.

Pete Smith