Browns Agree to 4-Year Deal with CB Troy Hill

A few days after getting his teammate John Johnson from t he Los Angeles Rams to sign, the Cleveland Browns have now agreed to terms on a 4-year deal with slot corner Troy Hill per multiple reports.

The deal is worth $24 million and makes another splash in an effort to improve the team's secondary. Hill was born Youngstown, Ohio native, who will get the opportunity to play for the team only an hour west from where he was born.

After playing his rookie year with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted rookie out of the University of Oregon, he caught on with the Rams and stayed there for the past five seasons where he played on the boundary as well as in the slot.

Hill is capable of playing inside or out, but he's excelled in the slot as he doesn't have incredible top end speed, but he has remarkable agility. If he does end up playing in the slot, it along with the addition of Johnson work to improve the Browns defense in the middle of the field.

This likely signals the end of any possibility that Kevin Johnson will be back with the Browns after one season with team, largely operating out of the slot.

Hill isn't a huge corner at 5'10 1/4" and a little over 180 pounds, but he's not been afraid to get involved as a tackler and playing against the run. This is important if the Browns are going to achieve the goal of defensive coordinator Joe Woods where they play six defensive backs (three safeties and three corners) routinely.

