Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Browns Agree to 4-Year Deal with CB Troy Hill

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a 4-year deal with free agent corner Troy Hill according to multiple reports.
Author:
Publish date:

A few days after getting his teammate John Johnson from t he Los Angeles Rams to sign, the Cleveland Browns have now agreed to terms on a 4-year deal with slot corner Troy Hill per multiple reports.

The deal is worth $24 million and makes another splash in an effort to improve the team's secondary. Hill was born Youngstown, Ohio native, who will get the opportunity to play for the team only an hour west from where he was born.

After playing his rookie year with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted rookie out of the University of Oregon, he caught on with the Rams and stayed there for the past five seasons where he played on the boundary as well as in the slot.

Hill is capable of playing inside or out, but he's excelled in the slot as he doesn't have incredible top end speed, but he has remarkable agility. If he does end up playing in the slot, it along with the addition of Johnson work to improve the Browns defense in the middle of the field.

This likely signals the end of any possibility that Kevin Johnson will be back with the Browns after one season with team, largely operating out of the slot. 

Hill isn't a huge corner at 5'10 1/4" and a little over 180 pounds, but he's not been afraid to get involved as a tackler and playing against the run. This is important if the Browns are going to achieve the goal of defensive coordinator Joe Woods where they play six defensive backs (three safeties and three corners) routinely.

READ MORE: Why the Browns wanted Takkarist McKinley

Dec 20, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) during the game against the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium. The Jets defeated the Rams 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Agree to 4-Year Deal with CB Troy Hill

Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (54) during the first half of the NFL week 5 game at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. The Browns won, 32-23. Indianapolis Colts At Browns At First Energy Stadium In Nfl Week 5 Cleveand Ohio Sunday Oct 11 2020
News

Free Agent LB Anthony Walker Visiting Browns

Aug 10, 2020; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns player JoJo Natson during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns via USA TODAY Sports
News

Punt Returner JoJo Natson Re-Signing with Cleveland Browns

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) chases Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Sign Larry Ogunjobi to One-Year Deal

Dec 6, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) catches a touchdown pass behind coverage from Tennessee Titans cornerback Breon Borders (39) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rashard Higgins Re-Signing With Browns on One-Year Deal

Sep 27, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) and cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) and free safety Andrew Sendejo (23) and strong safety Karl Joseph (42) celebrate after Goodson intercepted a pass during the second half against the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Texans Sign Pair of Browns Special Teamers

Dec 8, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Why the Browns Wanted Takkarist McKinley So Much

Nov 1, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs with the ball against Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Re-Signing LB Malcolm Smith