Browns Sign Free Agent LB Willie Harvey

After losing Jacob Phillips likely for the entire season as well as having some bumps and bruises elsewhere in the position group, the Cleveland Browns have signed Willie Harvey, who has been with the team previously according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Harvey appeared in two games with the Browns in 2019 after largely spending that season on the practice squad. He was waived by the Browns just before the start of the 2020 season.

In addition to Phillips, Sione Takitaki left Thursday's practice with an injury, the severity of which has not been announced. Mack Wilson is recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but has been practicing this week.

The Browns don't appear to be thrilled with the idea of playing either Malcolm Smith or Anthony Walker in preseason at this point, so they need more bodies. The team may also be looking for a permanent replacement for Phillips for this season at backup middle linebacker. Wilson could also function in that role as the Browns cross train their linebackers.

The Browns will still have another roster spot available once they place Phillips on injured reserve with the torn bicep he suffered. The team also released running back Corey Taylor, which enabled the signing of Harvey immediately.

Harvey is 25 years old and has experience both as a linebacker and on special teams. He played collegiately at Iowa State. He's 5'11" and around 230. Harvey tested pretty well coming out of college athletically.

